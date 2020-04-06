Duran Duran’s John Taylor delivers hopeful message after recovering from COVID-19: ‘It isn’t always a killer’

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus “almost three weeks ago,” but he reassures fans that he is on the mend — and that his recovery is a hopeful example that COVID-19 “isn’t always a killer.”

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59-year-old — I like to think I am — or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID 19 — but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu,’ I came out of it feeling okay,” Taylor posted on his iconic new wave band’s Facebook page Sunday evening. He added that he “didn’t mind the quarantine,” as it gave him “the chance to really recover.”

“I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain,” Taylor continued. “But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.

“Sending love to all my homies and fans, in Italy particularly, the U.K. and the U.S. and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with Duran Duran. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love, John.”

While the coronavirus has tragically taken the lives of such music luminaries as country star Joe Diffie, Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, and jazz greats Wallace Roney and Ellis Marsalis Jr., other musicians have, like Taylor, thankfully been able to rebound. This weekend, pop diva P!nk revealed that she recently successfully battled the virus and will donate $1 million dollars to the healthcare system. Meanwhile, legendary rock chanteuse and muse Marianne Faithfull entered a London hospital this week after testing positive for COVID-19 and developing pneumonia, but she is said to be “stable and responding to treatment.”

