During the coronavirus crisis, can livestreaming save the music industry?

As the touring industry grinds to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, leaving both musicians and fans stuck at home, A-list artists like Garth Brooks, Chris Martin, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Jewel, and Keith Urban are attempting to fill the void with livestreams. Some artists are broadcasting these intimate living room concerts for charitable initiatives, while others are seemingly just hopping on Instagram Live on a whim. But what about struggling indie and mid-level artists, the ones that don’t exactly have rock-star bank accounts? With their gigging plans now on indefinite hold, is it possible that streaming could actually be a viable source of income for them?

While there are opportunities for homebound musicians to join monetization programs for their living-room livestreams on YouTube or Facebook, two other platforms — Stageit (founded by Evan Lowenstein, formerly of the twin powerpop duo Evan & Jaron) and video gaming site Twitch — may be the way of the future.

Early adopter Lowenstein, who came up with the idea for Stageit in 2011 when he realized that international touring wasn’t an efficient or economical way for him to promote his own solo music, says Stageit has generated more interest in the past few weeks than it has in years, with a “huge swell of artists that have never even tried Stageit before.” (As recently as March 13, Stageit hosted 27 shows day; less than a week later, that daily number was already at 240.) Some new Stageit headliners include Rhett Miller and the Indigo Girls, and this weekend, Stageit will kick off Digital DragFest, a 16-day virtual festival starring various RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, Hedwig and the Angry Inch star John Cameron Mitchell, comedian Margaret Cho, and others.

Meanwhile, Twitch, which in the past few years has expanded from gaming to music and other creative arts, is broadcasting events like this weekend’s “36h INGRID,” a 36-hour music marathon hosted by Swedish indie-pop trio Peter Bjorn & John from the band’s INGRID Studios in Stockholm. Other regulars on Twitch include Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie (who recently produced a song live on Twitch, and donates his Twitch earnings to charity), Frankie Grande, and Matt Heafy, the frontman for the metalcore band Trivium.

So, how exactly does this all work? Stageit has a fairly straightforward business model based on the real-life clubbing experience, with fans purchasing virtual tickets and ‘tips” for online concerts; Lowenstein chucklingly describes it as “like Facebook Live with a paywall and tip jar.” Twitch, on the other hand, operates under a “freemium model” — meaning it’s free to use, but there are premium paid options like subscriber-only artist chats, song requests, and personal/customizable emojis (or “emotes”). Music and tech veteran Karen Allen, author of the handbook Twitch for Musicians, says Twitch’s latter feature is hugely popular with fans.

“The most common thing people want to do is they want to applaud, they want to dance, they want to laugh, they want to sing along,” Allen explains. “So, you can create an emoji that does that for them. There’s lyrics in emoji, Zippo lighters for applause, and people really love using them. When you use the emoji in the chat, it shows people that you’re a subscriber and band supporter — it’s like being in a fan club, kind of a badge of honor. You also get a little badge next to your username that says you’re a subscriber, so that’s a way to show how big of a fan you are. It’s a way to directly support the streamer that’s fun for the viewer to do.”

Still, with all free binge-worthy content online competing for viewers’ attention, can it really be expected that fans will be willing to pay good money to stream concerts? Lowenstein and Allen both say yes.