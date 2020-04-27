Dutch King Willem-Alexander & Queen Maxima Celebrate Kings’ Day 2020 With Video Calls From Family

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands celebrate 2020 King’s Day with their daughters at the Huis ten Bosch Palace on Monday afternoon (April 27) in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Dutch royal family – including Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane – celebrated the King’s 53rd birthday at their residence and reunited with the rest of the royal family with video calls, due to the pandemic.

Princess Beatrix, Prince Constantijn, Princess Laurentien, and many other Dutch royals called in to toast the King.

During the small event, Queen Maxima and her daughters also launched a digital free market, which is one of the traditions of the annual celebration.

The market supports KiKa, a foundation for research into childhood cancers.

Find out more about the three Dutch princesses on JustJaredJr.com!