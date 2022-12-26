DVDVideoSoft.com Launches MP3 Enhancer for searching music on YouTube by MP3 files

DVDVideoSoft.com, a developer of converting and editing software, has prepared MP3 Enhancer capable of searching music on YouTube in high quality.

LONDON, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The popular online video-sharing platform YouTube contains a lot of amazing content. How to find and choose what you really like?

DVDVideoSoft offers a great feature: search for songs on YouTube in high quality using your mp3 files.

Why might you be interested in using this app?

Let us briefly introduce our new handy YouTube video search tool. Many of us keep old audio records on our computer, which we converted to Mp3 from CDs or even audio tapes. However, technology is constantly evolving. It’s time to update your MP3 collection, carefully stored on your PC. Add them to our app, we’ll find them in the highest quality and create playlists on YouTube.

This software helps to improve the sound quality of the tracks you like; thus, you will update your favorite playlist. You should definitely give it a try!

About DVDVideoSoft.com

DVDVideoSoft.com is a software development company known for its multifunctional helpful multimedia applications. The DVDVideoSoft team continues to develop in this field releasing new and updating older apps. All of them have modern UI and are easy enough for a novice user.

