Dwayne Bravo comes out with a new song on COVID-19

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has come out with a new song to boost the morale of the people in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.“We not giving up. On this outbreak due to pandemic, my heartful prayers to all of you out there! Let’s fight together. A positive song during this outbreak,” Bravo captioned the Instagram post with the video of his new song.

In the song, Bravo appealed to people to fight the virus by taking all necessary precautions like washing their hands regularly, staying at home and practising social distancing.

Earlier, New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi also came out with an innovative way to tell people to isolate themselves. In a video tweeted by Sodhi’s IPL team Rajasthan Royals, Sodhi belted a few rap verses on the deadly pandemic, asking people to stay indoors. “Coronavirus, please don’t get me today. Coronavirus, I still got cricket to play. I know what COVID-19 is, I am sick of hearing your name on my TV screen,” Sodhi’s song went.

It is not often that Indian cricketers get time off the field. They are looking to make the most of it by spending time with their loved ones. Virat Kohli can be seen getting a haircut from wife Anushka Sharma in a latest Instagram post. In the video posted by Anushka, Virat says: “This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen, getting a haircut with the kitchen scissors. Beautiful haircut, by my wife.”

Kohli’s deputy in limited-overs internationals, Rohit Sharma, has been spending quality time with his family after the Indian government called for a 21-day lockdown to fight the virus outbreak. Chatting with Kevin Pietersen, the Mumbai Indians skipper reveals that he has been helping in household chores. In a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Rohit tells Pietersen: “I don’t remember when was the last time I did housework. But I went cleaning and it took me around two hours. Cleaning the house is not easy, man.”

The pandemic has put the world on a standstill, but Rohit is hoping that the IPL does take place this season.

“Still looking forward, fingers crossed. At some stage, if things settle down, it should happen. We have got a few good additions to the squad like Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile. Boult is a good buy on a pitch like [at the] Wankhede [Stadium] with the swinging ball, I was looking forward to that. Along with Bumrah, he would have made a good combination,” he says.

Pietersen passed his time by giving himself and his son a haircut. In an Instagram post, Pietersen could be seen cutting his son’s hair in what he calls the tennis ball cut. He also shared an image of himself in his Instagram stories in which he can be seen sporting the same hairstyle.