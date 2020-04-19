Dwayne Johnson Talks About the Effect Quarantine Has Had on His Marriage





Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his marriage to wife Lauren.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, the 47-year-old Jumanji actor was asked how being under quarantine has effected his marriage.

“We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another,” Dwayne said. “Be even better listeners. Even better communicators.”

”Recognize that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain & [emotional intelligence] capacity as we usually are,” Dwayne admitted. “You’re gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other….”

Dwayne joked, “When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full [100 percent] conviction, ‘baby, you’re not wrong….you’re just not used to being right’ and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your asses off.”

Dwayne and Lauren married in 2019 and share two daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 2.

Source link