Dwayne Johnson Teams Up With Dany Garcia & Issa Rae on New HBO Wrestling Series

Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae and Dany Garcia are teaming up together to produce a new HBO series focused on wrestling.

According to Variety, the project is currently titled TRE CNT (pronounced as TRE COUNT).

The planned show will focus on Cassius Jones, a young dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money for start-up cash and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire in Houston’s Third Ward (The Tre) with the help of his working-class family, neighbors, and friends.

Dwayne and Dany, along with Hiram Garcia, will executive producer under their Seven Bucks Productions company and Issa, with Montrel McKay, under her Issa Rae Productions.