Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson raps ‘Moana’ song to show 1-year-old daughter Tia how to wash her hands

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, there were clever suggestions about the parts of songs to sing in your head as you take the important step of washing your hands thoroughly, for the full 20 seconds recommended by the experts. Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock,” did not need any of them, because he chose his own soundtrack for scrubbing up at the sink, as he demonstrated Thursday in a heart-melting video with his baby girl.

In it, the star revealed that he and his 1-year-old daughter, Tia, have made a ritual of washing her hands to the rap featured in the song “You’re Welcome,” from his 2016 animated movie Moana. The Rock performed the tune in character as demigod Maui.

Tia, whose mom is Johnson’s wife Lauren Hashian, was completely charmed by her dad.

Here he is performing the song in the movie:

At the end of the new video, Tia told everyone to stay healthy and safe, with her dad’s prompting, of course.

Johnson has two other daughters: 3-year-old Jasmine, whose mother is Hashian, and Simone, 18, who he shares with his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

