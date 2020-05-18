Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Retiring from the WWE at 32 was the biggest risk of my life | Bollywood Life

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was one of the biggest WWE superstars. When he decided to quit wrestling for films in 2004, it was a big thing. Now, the actor has spoken about it. He has admitted that quitting wrestling was the “biggest risk” of his life. The actor took to instagram and wrote, “Retiring from the @wwe when I was 32yrs old was the biggest risk of my life.” Also Read – Birthday boy Dwayne Johnson sings ‘You’re Welcome’ to his little daughter as he spends birthday in quarantine

Talking about his career move, he said, “I felt like, at 32, my Hollywood career was just getting started. If I can leave and quietly retire – it was a hard thing for people to swallow – if I could leave and become successful outside of WWE. I meant I wanted global success, global influence in a very real and powerful way, that was my goal.”

The actor returned to WWE several times and said that he always planned to do so.

“If I was able to then go back to the WWE, but this time as a global entity, I could help bring a greater value to the company of the WWE and bring a greater value to the locker room, the men and women who sacrifice and commit so much to this business.

“I thought if I could come back as a greater asset, it would pay off in so many ways across the board – that was a long term goal I had.

“I called Vince McMahon in 2011 and we mapped out a plan to come back for a series of matches.

“I was so excited, this was my opportunity to give back to something that was so good to me.”

The Jumanji actor recalled getting a call from WWE boss Vince McMahon the day after his 2013 Wrestlemania match against John Cena.

He said “[Vince said] ‘Congratulations, you have just set an all time record in the history of professional wrestling, you shattered box office records, attendance records, congratulations.’

“We hung up and I had a moment, it was so gratifying for me.

“I knew this was the way I could give back to this business and I also knew the effect of that how it brings value to the company, changes the perception of the WWE, then also it increases the pay cheques of everybody in the locker room and that’s the bottom line. It meant so much to me that I could add to their bank accounts.”

He retired from wrestling for good the next year after losing to John Cena. Talking about it he said, “We had a match one year later, I went in as WWE champion facing John Cena and I knew it was going to be my very last match in the WWE, but I knew I was going to close out my career in the right way, the respectful way.

“Which was I’m laying on my back, I get beat, 1,2,3, I’m looking up at the stars and I’m counting my blessings.”

