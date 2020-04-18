Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says the quarantine has had ‘a very positive effect’ on his marriage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says that being in quarantine has strengthened his marriage to Lauren Hashian.

The Jumanji star, who has held Instagram Q&As since March “in the spirit of entertaining you and staying connected” has encouraged fans to ask about his career, fitness schedule and family. On Saturday, Johnson tackled relationships, specifically, how sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his marriage to Hashian, with whom he shares daughters Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 2.

“Helluva question! The effect the quarantine has on my marriage,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. Tagging his wife, he wrote, “…We realized kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners. Even better communicators.”

”Recognize that during these times, we’re not operating at full brain & [emotional intelligence] capacity as we usually are,” he admitted. “You’re gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other….”

The actor joked, “When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full [100 percent] conviction, ‘baby, you’re not wrong….you’re just not used to being right” and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your a**es off.” Johnson then advised drinking his tequila brand Teremana “and make some more babies.”

In a video accompanying his caption, the 47-year-old got even more personal. “I have found that the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship…” although he admitted that him and Hashian have been bickering. “I gotta be honest with you, when this thing first started, the first two weeks of quarantine for me, I was really wobbly at times,” he said.

Johnson found himself “consistently apologizing to Lauren about every other day,” however, despite spontaneous arguments that “go from zero to 10 very quickly,” the couple is determined to keep perspective.

“We try to go easy on each other, we try to make things light, not too judgy,” he said, sharing an example of how they resolved an argument during breakfast on Friday.

“She said something, I said something — I can’t remember what it was, it was something stupid — that I interpreted that way,” said Johnson. “…She was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to walk away’ and ate breakfast in the bathroom.”

Johnson said he stewed in her absence thinking, “You ruined it today, didn’t you? You could have had a great day.”

Fifteen minutes later, the actor joined his wife in the bathroom but was too stubborn to apologize, so he began shaving his face. The tension broke when the two cracked jokes about the family dog and laughed “so f***ing hard.” Then they apologized to each other.

“Now is the time to really try and do your best to communicate and articulate your feelings as best you can,” said Johnson. “…Stay healthy and stay safe.”

