DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Still Wants To Be On ‘The Bachelorette’ Australia

Sharna Burgess isn’t throwing away her dreams of being Australia’s next The Bachelorette star.

The 34-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro opened up to ET about her dreams to be on the reality show in her home country and how the production shut down isn’t putting a stop to her goal to be on the show.

“The Bachelorette has been postponed, 100 percent,” Sharna says. “We’ve had to, for safety reasons. I mean, you just can’t take that risk. All of the other exciting opportunities that may have been possible [for me] have now been put on hold until further notice.”

However, her still being on the show is “still a conversation. I never gave them a yes or no, but I was certainly leaning more towards the ‘yes’ side of it and then all of this happened.”

Sharna adds that when “it comes back around again and I’m still single and it’s still an opportunity then yeah, probably.”

