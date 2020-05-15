Dylan McDermott Read Thirst Tweets And Y’all Are More Twisted Than A Season Of “American Horror Story”

It’s been two weeks since Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood appeared on Netflix and it’s quickly become a much-watch.

To celebrate, we had one of the show’s stars, Dylan McDermott, read thirst tweets and let’s just say things get steamy:

2.

I still get confused between Dermot Mulroney and Dylan McDermott. If they were in a movie together my head would explode from sexy confusion

4.

I made my mom watch AHS from the beginning and she goes "If you told me I'd get to see Dylan McDermott's butt I would have watched sooner"

5.

My husband just told me he is gay for one man and that man is @DylanMcDermott I’m not even mad. I completely get it. #BDE #hotAF

And there’s more where that came from! Watch Dylan’s full video below and be sure to check out Hollywood on Netflix!

