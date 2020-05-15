Dylan McDermott Read Thirst Tweets And Y’all Are More Twisted Than A Season Of “American Horror Story”
It’s been two weeks since Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood appeared on Netflix and it’s quickly become a much-watch.
To celebrate, we had one of the show’s stars, Dylan McDermott, read thirst tweets and let’s just say things get steamy:
2.
4.
5.
And there’s more where that came from! Watch Dylan’s full video below and be sure to check out Hollywood on Netflix!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!