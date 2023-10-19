Dynamo Marks Full Year of Expanded EMEA Presence With Exhibit at "SuperReturn Middle East 2023" in Dubai

Dynamo Executives Connect with EMEA Firms to Grow Knowledge Base, Iterate End-to-End Cloud Platform for the Alternatives Ecosystem

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Executives with alternative investment FinTech Dynamo Software will cap off the firm’s first year of expanded services to the EMEA region with an exhibit at the SuperReturn Middle East 2023 Conference in Dubai. Scheduled for Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2023, the annual private capital conference offers 400+ attendees an opportunity to connect with thought leaders in technology, venture capital, value creation, and sustainability.

Existing clients and partners, as well as General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) looking to explore trends in fintech stacks, data analytics, and automation solutions, are encouraged to stop by the company’s booth in Stand 2, situated immediately across the hall from the registration desk. Discounted SuperReturn passes are available by using Dynamo’s VIP code: FKR2687DC.

According to CEO Hank Boughner, the conference is a must-attend for growth-oriented firms. “SuperReturn is the Grand Central Station of the private capital marketplace,” said Boughner. “Regardless of the different routes, reroutes, and detours firms take throughout the year, everyone is eager to regroup at the hub of SuperReturn. It’s a proven space to level-set before embarking on the next big, and inevitably complex, journey in private capital.”

In addition to demonstrating emerging solutions to tech-based challenges, Dynamo executives will be prepared to share with attendees insights from the FinTech’s series of Frontline Insight Reports. The most recent of these first-party research reports analyzes LP and asset allocator trends, challenges, and plans for the next 12 months.

Demand for Dynamo’s end-to-end cloud-based platform has accelerated exponentially and especially in the EMEA region, which continues to see increasing alternative investment activity. As a result, says Boughner, the firm is growing substantially globally and is accelerating its product roadmap to meet the changing needs of increasingly data-driven operations.

“Connecting with our clients at events like SuperReturn empowers our development teams to look ahead, anticipating what LPs and GPs are most likely to need in terms of data and automation going forward,” said Boughner. “LPs are turning to alternatives for diversification and higher returns; GPs are setting up funds to meet this demand. Both need transparency and fast decision making to achieve their aims, and data is the fuel that drives those engines. The Dynamo platform just keeps getting better at delivering a performance edge fueled by rich, actionable business intelligence, and a lot of that is due to the collaborative relationships we have with our clients.”

About Dynamo Software, Inc.

Dynamo gives alternatives investors a Performance Edge, empowering them to efficiently scale their firm to capitalize on the growing wave of private market opportunities. With the Dynamo Alternative Investment Platform, Limited and General Partners can now run a tightly integrated firm, putting all their data to work to accelerate operations across front, middle, and back office, unleashing teams to work smarter, and allowing leaders to make better investment decisions and scale their firm. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, APAC, and UAE. For more information, please visit DynamoSoftware.com.

Related Links:

Nicole Selinger

Senior PR and Media Partner

KMPR

314-805-2165

nicole@kmprcollective.com

“This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.”

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynamo-marks-full-year-of-expanded-emea-presence-with-exhibit-at-superreturn-middle-east-2023-in-dubai-301960878.html

SOURCE Dynamo Software, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

