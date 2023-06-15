Dynamo Unveils Revolutionary Social Conversion Enhancement Platform, Backed by Prominent Investors and Advisors

TEL AVIV, Israel and BARCELONA, Spain, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dynamo , the game-changing social media enhancement platform, is reshaping the digital marketing landscape. By leveraging advanced automation, segmentation, and broadcasting features, Dynamo empowers companies to transform their social media engagements, boost user conversion rates, and amplify their impact in the digital world.

Dynamo’s vision for the future of social media engagement is fueled by a commitment to innovation and staying ahead of the curve.

Backed by distinguished investors and advisors like Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze, Raz Friedman, former Head of Product at Playtika, Lior Shiff, an experienced investor, CEO, and entrepreneur, Yam Regev, a renowned marketing advisor and Noam Yasour, an industry leader, to name a few, along with a total amount of $4.5M raised, Dynamo is set to revolutionize social media interactions, skyrocket community conversion rates, and make a profound impact in the digital realm.

Powerful automation capabilities enable social media teams to set up automatic responses for different interactions on their social media channels, ensuring consistent and efficient customer service. Segmentation enables tailored content for specific audience segments (eg. VIPs, Paying, Non-Paying, Dormant, and similar), fostering meaningful interactions. Broadcasting maximizes impact and engagement with direct messages – both ad-hoc and journey-based ones.

Dynamo’s AI-powered Comment and DM responses, along with deep segmentation, guarantee that every customer interaction feels personal and authentic, even when posts go viral. By delivering customized responses that align with their audience and the brand’s tone of voice, businesses can achieve scalable authenticity, forge solid connections and cultivate unwavering customer loyalty.

Dynamo’s exceptional performance and user satisfaction are evident in their clients’ testimonials – social teams of leading brands like Playtika, PINCHme, SciPlay, Mattel, and SuperPlay to name a few.

“As Dynamo continues to introduce new features and enhancements, our customers can trust that we will empower their social media engagement strategies,” says Nim Bar Levin, Co-Founder, and CRO of Dynamo.

Unlock your social media potential with Dynamo’s groundbreaking platform.

About Dynamo:

Dynamo was founded by Co-Founders: Orr Kowarsky, CEO, and Nim Bar Levin CRO, and is a leading social conversion enhancement platform that harnesses the power of AI to maximize user conversion on social media. Through automation and segmentation, Dynamo transforms social media engagement, delivering exceptional results at scale. With a total of $4.5M in funding, support from top investors and advisors, and a focus on authenticity and scalability, Dynamo is at the forefront of shaping the future of social media engagement for companies in all domains. Experience authentic and scalable social media engagement with Dynamo. Visit dynamo.fyi to learn more.

