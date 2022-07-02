E-cigarette Market Size in the UK to Grow by USD 1.20 billion | Safety of E-cigarettes Compared with Other Tobacco Products as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to the report “E-cigarette Market in UK by Product and Distribution Channel- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025“, the market witnessed a YOY growth of 12.20% in 2021 and will experience a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read Sample Report

Vendor Insights and Scope

The e-cigarette market in UK is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings. Read a Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The modular e-cigarettes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for these cigarettes owing to their wide penetration in different markets, and this demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness of e-cigarettes will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

View a Sample Report to know additional highlights and key points on various market

segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products is driving the e-cigarette market growth in UK. E-cigarettes deliver nicotine without burning tobacco. Hence, they are considered less toxic and are safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes. Smokers in the UK are switching to e-cigarettes to reduce the aftereffects of smoking. In addition, several players are focusing on reducing the nicotine content in their products.

The presence of substitute products will challenge the e-cigarette market in UK during the forecast period. A few examples of these substitutes include cigarettes, nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, chewing tobacco, and lozenges. Many people are attempting to quit smoking by trying other nicotine products. This will increase the demand for alternate nicotine products and, in turn, negatively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download a report sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the

market.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-cigarette market growth in UK during the next five years

Estimation of the e-cigarette market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-cigarette market in UK

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-cigarette market vendors in UK

Related Reports:

E-cigarette Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nicotine Gum Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-cigarette Market Scope in UK Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.20 Regional analysis UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Modular e-cigarettes – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rechargeable e-cigarettes – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Disposable e-cigarettes – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Innokin Technology Ltd.

J WELL France Sarl

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Pax Labs Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-cigarette-market-size-in-the-uk-to-grow-by-usd-1-20-billion–safety-of-e-cigarettes-compared-with-other-tobacco-products-as-key-driver–technavio-301578880.html

SOURCE Technavio