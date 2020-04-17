E-comm platform Myntra launches studio for personalised content

Myntra, a fashion e-commerce company, has launched Myntra Studio, a personalised content destination on the platform that provides users with access to shoppable content at scale. Myntra will do this by bringing the fashion influencer community to the fore and allowing customers to follow their favourite brand and creators.

In an official release, the company said it aims to deliver high quality entertaining and informative content to its customer base. The concept is designed to cover fashion, beauty and entertainment news, tips, hacks and insider tricks.

The platform claims to deliver personalised content based on customers’ browsing history and shopping preferences.

In the launch phase, Myntra will go live with 2,500+ pieces of content, a combination of images and videos, of which, there will be 1,000 pieces of celebrity-led content to give customers access to the life and style of the fashion elite, the company said.

Myntra Studio claims to serve as a platform for fashion influencers who can connect with a wide user-base seeking to keep up with the latest trends and styles. About 70 per cent of the content on Myntra Studio is currently led by influencers.

The release quoting Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said: “Myntra Studio vastly expands our content-led approach, strengthening our fashion proposition and consumer engagement. We want to drive more engagement on the platform through Myntra Studio’s original and valuable content, while its ‘shoppability’ feature will allow us to come full circle with our customers. This platform will also enable and encourage more conversations on fashion and lifestyle, led by influencers, celebrities, and brands.”

Myntra Studio, an in-house product, is available within the Myntra App. The content’s built-in shoppable feature will allow customers to like and save their favorite looks, tips, and tricks to their wishlist directly, while viewing the content. Myntra Studio will also allow our customers to follow their favourite influencers, brands as well as hashtags within Myntra Studio.