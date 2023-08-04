E-Commerce Packaging Market worth $111.9 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The report “E-Commerce Packaging Market by Material (Corrugated Boards, Paper & Paperboards, Plastics), Product Type(Boxes, Mailers, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels), Application(Electronics, Food & Beverages, Fashion, Cosmetics), & Region – Global Forecast to 2028″, is approximated to be USD 69.3 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 111.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

The E-Commerce packaging market is experiencing significant growth driven by factors such as the widespread availability of the Internet and smartphones, the continuous rise in E-Commerce sales, and technological advancements. However, the lack of proper recycling infrastructure poses a significant restraint for the market. On the other hand, the growing influence of social media presents opportunities for businesses operating in the E-Commerce packaging sector. The market is highly competitive, which can be both a challenge and an opportunity for companies striving to differentiate themselves. Additionally, addressing the environmental impact of plastic packaging remains a crucial challenge that the industry needs to tackle.

By Product Type, Boxes accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

Boxes hold the highest market share among different product types in the E-Commerce packaging market due to several reasons. The boxes provide excellent versatility and flexibility, accommodating a wide range of product sizes and shapes. They are extensively used in various applications such as electronics, fashion, cosmetics, food and beverages, furniture, and many others. They offer sturdy protection, ensuring safe transit. Thus, they help in minimizing the risk of damage. These are customizable, allowing businesses to incorporate their branding elements and product information, enhancing the overall customer experience.

By material, Corrugated boards accounted for the largest share in 2022.

Due to a number of factors, corrugated boards dominate the market for E-Commerce packaging. Firstly, corrugated board is a dependable option for E-Commerce packaging since it provides superior strength, durability, and protection for goods throughout delivery. Secondly, because it is mostly constructed from recycled materials and is readily recyclable, it is a sustainable and environmentally beneficial choice. The corrugated board also offers customization and branding possibilities, giving customers an aesthetically pleasing unboxing experience.

By application, the Electronics segment dominated the market in 2022.

Electronics dominated the market share among different applications in the E-Commerce packaging market. Electronics are typically high-value and delicate items that require specialized packaging to ensure their safe transportation. This includes protective cushioning, anti-static materials, and custom-fit packaging solutions to prevent damage during shipping. The growing demand for electronics through E-Commerce channels has led to increased packaging requirements, driving the market share of electronic E-Commerce packaging.

North America accounted for the second largest market share of the E-Commerce packaging Market in 2022.

North America holds the second-largest market share in the E-Commerce packaging market. North America has a highly developed and mature E-Commerce industry, with a significant number of consumers embracing online shopping. This has led to a substantial demand for E-Commerce packaging solutions to support the growing volume of online orders. The region is home to numerous prominent E-Commerce players and retailers, driving the need for efficient and effective packaging solutions to enhance customer experience and maintain competitive advantage.

Market Players

The E-Commerce packaging Market comprises major players such as International Paper (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Mondi Group (UK), DS Smith (UK), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), and others are covered in the E-Commerce packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the E-Commerce Packaging Market.

