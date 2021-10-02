e-Government Summit 2021: FIRS, NCC, others back e-Govt adoption

The federal government and other industry stakeholders on Wednesday, September 29, partnered to increase efficiency and service delivery through e-Government adoption.

This was conveyed through e-Government Summit 2021 that was held at Sheraton Hotel in Lagos with the theme: e-Government Adoption in Nigeria: Opportunity and Challenges.

The industry players at the event include the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy Backbone among others.

The organisers were DigiServe Network Services Limited, in partnership with NCC, FIRS, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Association of Licensed Telephone Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

The summit focused on the need to reposition government agencies and parastatals to enable them to take advantage of advances in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to improve service delivery to Nigerians.

The e-Government Summit 2021, which is the third edition, proposed policies, strategies and solutions required by governments to deepen technologies into their service delivery processes.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the executive vice chairman and chief executive officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said the e-Governance is an essential component of the Digital Economy.

Danbatta who was represented by Barr Adewolu Adeleke, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, said the summit demonstrated collective commitment to the realization of the full potentials of the Digital Economy in Nigeria.

He said explained that the NCC has been working assiduously with all Stakeholders to deepen penetration of broadband infrastructure and services which support the growth of e-Governance and other critical Digital Economy objectives throughout Nigeria.

According to him, “We recently unveiled our Strategic Vision Plan (SVP 2021-2025) which enables us to more effectively align our efforts with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and global best practices.

“Leveraging on the successes we achieved under our previous SVP, we are repositioning both the Commission and the entire industry to facilitate the availability of solid infrastructure and to proliferate digital platforms which effectively and efficiently enable digital inclusion throughout Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, Muhammad Mamman Nami, Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) noted that technological advancement, changing global rules and regulations, growth damages of cities among others, have brought about a lot of changes to the way things are across the spectrum be it in the private sector, public sector or educational institution.

Nami who was represented by Chiaka Ben-Obi, Group Lead, Digital Support Group at FIRS said for the government and its ministries, departments and agencies, the way they interact with shareholders at large and deliver at the right time and quality that is why the term eGovernment adoption in Nigeria Opportunity and Challengies is timely and could have been a better chance.

Sharing FIRS experience, he said: “I must share that FIRS is not ready to be left behind in this way of transformation. Hence It has been undergoing transformation to tackle the demands by re-engineering its processes and adopting emerging technologies to improve taxpayer experience strengthen the institution, increase revenue generation capability and ultimately economic development of Nigeria.”

