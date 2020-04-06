E3 2020 Will be E3 2021: ‘Reimagined’ Event to Take Place in June Next Year

Crowds walk past the Halo Reach display at the Los Angeles Convention Center Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, California June 15, 2010. The annual E3 trade show highlights the computer and video games industry and is presented by the Entertainment Software Association. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES – Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SCI TECH BUSINESS)

Though the event will run for a few days, partners can host separate media gatherings and fan-targeted events at other venues in the area.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has notified its partners that ‘reimagined E3 2021 will be held from June 15 to 17 next year. The ESA cancelled E3 2020 last month due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but is now working on a “reimagined” event for 2021, reports gamesindustry.biz.

In an earlier statement, ESA said: "After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners — we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles".

Other major gaming, as well as tech events, including SXSW, the Game Developers’ Conference, Facebook’s F8, Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference, Google I/O 2020, have been cancelled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



