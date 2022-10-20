E3 Lithium Expands Team with Multiple New Technical Roles

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ – E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), Alberta’s leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, has expanded its team to include multiple new technical and functional roles to enable its ambitious growth plans.

E3 Lithium (E3) has welcomed two new team members, Asmayet and Saeed, to its ion-exchange development facility. To the role of Junior Lab Technician, Asmayet brings seven years of experience as a lab analyst supporting oilsands site operations in northern Alberta and will be supporting all technology development activities in E3’s lab.

Saeed brings more than five years of experience in commissioning, start up and operations in the natural gas and mineral processing industries, including the development of prototype and pilot-scale processing technologies. Saeed joins E3 as a Technology Development Operator and will support the growth of E3’s ion-exchange technology into the field pilot and commercial facility.

E3 has welcomed Lelanie as an Ion Exchange Specialist. With a Masters of Chemical Engineering and more than 10 years of experience in the water treatment and mineral processing industries, Lelanie will be working in E3’s growing process team, supporting process engineering and technology development across the company including the testing, scale up, design and implementation of E3’s ion-exchange technology.

Also joining E3 as Manager of Engineering, Jody brings more than 25 years of experience to her role, including progressive positions at major energy companies. Jody will be responsible for delivering the feasibility studies that will lead to the design and construction of E3’s first commercial facility.

Finally, E3 has welcomed Gina as its new Controller. Gina has her CPA, CA designation and experience in the financial services and energy industries. Gina will lead E3’s robust financial reporting and governance practices.

“The people are the most important asset of any company, and I am extremely pleased to welcome these new highly experienced and talented individuals to E3’s high-performing team,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. “We have ambitious growth plans over the next year for our technology, resource and corporate development to enable us to progress steadily to our first commercial facility, and these individuals will play critical roles in our success.”

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with total of 24.3 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium’s goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2021. The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective July 11, 2022, identified 23.4Mt LCE (inferred). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

