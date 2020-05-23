Eagle Farm Racecourse bomb threat in Brisbane delays races

A bomb threat has forced horse races to be brought to a standstill in Brisbane.

The Eagle Farm racecourse was placed into lockdown on Saturday as police investigated the threat.

Brisbane Racing Club tweeted the race start times had been pushed back while specialist officers were drafted in.

Punters had been excited to watch the Champagne Classic Day on Saturday, despite still not being allowed to attend in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We will await more information from stewards and police before the meeting resumes.

‘All people on course are well. We expect to be underway again shortly.’

Races were delayed for around an hour, but were resumed at 1pm.

Reports suggested the bomb threat had been a ‘hoax’ and there was no risk of harm.

It is the first race day at Eagle Farm since it had a revamp, but due to limits on public gatherings because of the coronavirus, the public are not allowed to attend.

Instead, races are being streamed online.

Racing is one of the last remaining sports in Australia after the coronavirus sparked the suspensions of the NRL and AFL seasons.

Protective measures have been put in place to protect the racing industry from coronavirus sanctions.

Victorian jockeys are banned from competing in NSW, while NSW jockeys have been organised into three sectors within the state, with jockeys can allowed to compete in their designated sector.