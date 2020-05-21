Eagle Farm track still ‘raw’ but ready to go

Punters will notice Eagle Farm has been given a shorter haircut when it makes its return to racing for Saturday’s Victory Stakes meeting.

Eagle Farm has undergone a much-publicised renovation since it last raced on March 25, by which time it had deteriorated badly from the surface which had been mostly well-received in its infancy.

The track chopped out badly at its past two meetings, after which it was closed. It forced the most recent renovation, which has been designed to improve root depth and improve cushioning in the surface.

media_camera Eagle Farm will be back in action for on Saturday. Picture: Annette Dew

It saw the grass scalped back to just 30mm in a bid to promote root depth.

Given the time constraints, officials aren’t sugar-coating what the track will look like on Saturday. They expect it to chop out to some extent and not necessarily be the most aesthetically pleasing track to look at.

Gallops on Tuesday marked the surface and with the grass cut shorter than normal, it was clearly evident.

The track has been oversewn with rye grass, which when it comes through will help it through the schedule of winter racing ahead of the spring renovation.

For the moment, though, it still looks “raw” and more like a golf fairway than lush racetrack.

But officials insist the renovations have the track on the right path long-term and that it will race much better on Saturday than it did in March.

“Last spring, the track had some diseases of low to moderate severity, but in March, some of those diseases had returned, this time high severity,” Racing Queensland chief executive Brendan Parnell said.

“The real focus for this latest renovation has been getting root health right and they are at about 200mm now, which is good for where we are in the renovation process.”

media_camera Racing Queensland chief executive Brendan Parnell said feedback on the Eagle Farm track changes have been mostly positive. Picture: AAP

There has also been extensive verti-draining and coring in a bid to improve cushion, or give, in the track.

“It’s still a juvenile plant, so it’s still on the rebound, but we certainly expect to see improved cushion than what it was when it went out,” Parnell said.

“We expect they will still mark the track but the feedback so far has been mostly positive.

“It will undergo another renovation in the spring, at which time we expect it to be better again as the plant matures further.”

Parnell said RQ had noted some of the management practices employed in Townsville, which has an identical surface to the one at Eagle Farm.

