Early Black Friday TV deal: $250 off Samsung 55-inch QN90A QLED 4K TV

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $250: The Samsung QN90A 55-inch class QLED 4K TV is down to just $1,297.99 at Amazon as of Oct. 21. This 16% discount marks the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this 2021 model.

Now that early Black Friday deals are here, it’s time to pick out that new TV you’ve had an eye on. One great option: a 2021 Samsung QLED TV that’s great for… pretty much everything.

Sit back and relax in front of the 2021 Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED QN90A 4K TV that’s now on sale for $1,297.99 at Amazon. It’s the best price we’ve seen so far on a TV released just this year and features everything you need for an improved home theater setup.

Your living room might not overlook a scenic lake, but it will still look nicer with this TV.

Credit: Samsung

As part of the Samsung lineup of Neo QLED TVs, the QN90A provides a stunning 4K experience that creates intense images with an array of Mini LEDs. These tiny light cells allow for more precise brightness and dimming for a more accurate picture. Its Neo Quantum Processor also upgrades any image to 4K quality and the Quantum HDR 32x technology provides deeper contrast and ultra-rich colors.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll like that you get a single HDMI 2.1 input for your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. This provides extra bandwidth so you can experience games in higher resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. And besides pretty pictures, everything will sound great with dynamic sound that follows on-screen action and synchronized sound if you pair it with a compatible Samsung soundbar.

Credit: Samsung

Explore related content: