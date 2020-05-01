‘Early mark’: Lockdown to be relaxed early

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be relaxed early as Aussies have “earned an early mark”.

Mr Morrison announced the National Cabinet would now discuss easing restrictions in its meeting next Friday.

“Australians have earned an early mark,” he said after today’s National Cabinet meeting.

Mr Morrison said the National Cabinet would meet twice over the next week before announcing relaxed restrictions next Friday.

He said health experts had provided 15 conditions that Australia should meet before restrictions could be relaxed. Australia has already met 11 of the 15, he said.

Despite the move to relax restrictions next week, Mr Morrison said a “critical” part of that would be how many Aussies downloaded the COVID-19 tracing app.

“It’s like not putting on sunscreen before going out into the blazing sun,” he said.

“Our numbers may be low but coronavirus is still out there.”

media_camera The Prime Minister speaking this afternoon.

More than 3.5 million have already downloaded it but Mr Morrison said “many millions more” will need to.

“It’s over to you Australia,” he said.

“It is our path back to download the COVIDSafe app.”

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said health authorities had greatly improved the way they were contact tracing – but app downloads needed to be higher.

“We need the app uptake to be higher before we can say that that final piece in the jigsaw puzzle of contact tracing is there,” he said.

The Prime Minister said today was another “very productive” National Cabinet meeting.

He said there were about 1000 active cases left in Australia and attention would now turn to fixing the crippled economy.

“We need to restart our economy, we need to restart our society. We can’t keep Australia under the doona,” he said.

Mr Morrison said the unemployment rate was expected to rise to around 10 per cent as more than a million people applied for Centrelink help.

More than 650,000 businesses have registered for JobKeeper and a further 950,000 people have applied to access some of their Super – totalling $7.9 billion.

He described the numerous government benefits as “putting a floor under our economy”.

Australia has now recorded more than 6765 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3025 in New South Wales, 1364 in Victoria, 1033 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 221 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 27 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 93.

Originally published as ‘Early mark’: Lockdown to be relaxed early