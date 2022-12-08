Earn Alliance Announces $4.75m Seed Raise to Aid in Adoption of Web3 Games

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Earn Alliance, a game community platform announced the close of its $4.75m seed raise to connect game developers with fans and gamers across the globe. The alpha version of Earn Alliance’s platform is set to launch on December 15th this year. This round was co-led by CoinFund and Fabric Ventures with other participants such as Blockchain Coinvestors, MAD World Ventures, angel investors, etc.

Currently, web3 gaming is too focused on tokenomics and not gamer enjoyment, inducing lower uptake in web3 gaming. Earn Alliance has identified challenges limiting web3 games and is committed to reshape the industry, focusing on fun and exploring innovative tokenomics.

“We are dedicated to opening opportunities for gamers in web3, something very dear to me as I found my passion for engineering and entrepreneurship through online IRC communities when the internet was complex and lacked mass adoption in 1999. “

“Similarly, the web3 game industry involves highly experimental tokenomics and entrepreneurs exploring the challenge of building network effects. I believe the next step is mass adoption by lessening the friction of utilizing crypto assets for gamers.”

“This is why we are launching a web3 game discoverability platform for gamers instead of traders, focusing on the actual fun web3 games offer versus speculating on their economics to help onboard traditional gamers. It’s exciting to see the opportunities ahead,” said Joseph Cooper, founder and CEO of Earn Alliance.

Earn Alliance is building a community platform with tools and features that will empower gamers and game developers, including:

A highly curated web3 games for their entertainment value rather than NFT price trends or blockchain utilities.

An intelligent news feed of thousands of games that can be filtered down to genre, marketplace, blockchain, publisher, etc.

A soulbound badge and mission system that onboard gamers, incentivize game discovery, and introduce gamified missions.

Over 300 community generated reviews, speculations and deep dives articles.

About Earn Alliance

Founded by Joseph “Coop” Cooper in 2022, Earn Alliance steers gamers, communities, and games in their exploration of an exciting future. Coop is a serial entrepreneur with two exits in cloud tooling and mobile gaming. The leadership team consists of talents from 100x (Bitmex), Blizzard, Binance, Huobi, Sandbox VR, and Bethesda.

