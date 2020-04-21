Earth Day And Homeschooling | Holly’s Bird Nest

Earth Day has always been one of my favorite days to share with my children and grandchildren, April 22nd, is always on my must-do list, and when you are homeschooling it can be a really fun day to get out and share some great activities!

This year we are celebrating 50 years since the beginning in 1970 when Earth day was established in the United States, Senator Gaylord Nelson, a junior senator from Wisconsin, had long been concerned about the deteriorating environment in the United States.

Then in January 1969, he and many others witnessed the ravages of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California. Inspired by the student anti-war movement, Senator Nelson wanted to infuse the energy of student anti-war protests that were going on at that time, with an emerging public awareness about air and water pollution. Senator Nelson announced the idea for a teach-in on college campuses to the national media, and persuaded Pete McCloskey, a conservation-minded Republican Congressman, to serve as his co-chair.

They recruited Denis Hayes, a young activist, to organize the campus teach-ins and they choose April 22, a weekday falling between Spring Break and Final Exams, to maximize the greatest student participation, and from there they say the rest is history, it took over 20 years to become a global effort for everyone to save our Earth and recycling became a household word.

Today there are over 190 countries and a billion individuals that participate, by planting trees, educating and spreading the word of how precious and important it is to do our part to clean up our environment!

You can participate by going to the Earth Day Take Action Page

If you are at home with your children, this is a great opportunity to teach your children about our Earth and the reasons it is so important to take care of it!

Spend time outdoors- Go for a walk and look at the trees and plants and point out the ones that are being taken care of, and the ones that might need help and why it is important to take care of the plants.

Go out in your yard and plant a tree – or even start a garden, but don’t forget that we also need to conserve electricity and water, this is also an important part of Earth Day!

– or even start a garden, but don’t forget that we also need to conserve electricity and water, this is also an important part of Earth Day! Create a recycled art project – out of items that you might just throw away, shredding or tearing old school and papers laying around the house make for a fun project like Paper Mache!

– out of items that you might just throw away, shredding or tearing old school and papers laying around the house make for a fun project like Teach about ways to reduce energy use -Turning off lights, walking or biking to close destinations, turning off electrical devices at night, and opening doors and windows to let in some fresh air instead of running the air conditioner.

-Turning off lights, walking or biking to close destinations, turning off electrical devices at night, and opening doors and windows to let in some fresh air instead of running the air conditioner. Water Conservation – Have the children check the faucets around the house indoor and out, and use less water by taking shorter showers!

– Have the children check the faucets around the house indoor and out, and use less water by taking shorter showers! Watch videos- One of my all-time favorites is Our Planet on Netflix, but I am sure there are many others that will keep younger children interested!

There are so many ways to spend the day helping your children to see the importance of Earth Day and teaching them the background and history, can be fun and educational and a lesson to carry with them for a lifetime!

Like this: Like Loading…

Related