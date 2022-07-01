Earthshot and Ubuntoo Partner to Launch Cleantech is Cool, a One-Stop Cleantech Resource Portal For Business Decisionmakers

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ –Earthshot, a 501c3 non-profit focused on inspiring climate action through the development of engaging multimedia and gaming experiences, and Ubuntoo, a global collaboration platform that helps companies achieve their sustainability goals, today announced the launch of Cleantech is Cool, a one-stop cleantech resource portal for business decision-makers.

Hosted on Ubuntoo’s GreenHouse collaboration space, Cleantech is Cool is designed to provide business leaders with the information and resources they need to improve sustainability and meet climate goals throughout their organization.

To visit the Cleantech is Cool Portal, click here.

At launch, the first area of the Cleantech is Cool Portal will be “Solutions for Buildings”, a digital space designed to help business leaders find technologies and innovations that can help existing and new buildings achieve net-zero carbon emissions. The space will feature over 500+ curated, innovative, and leading Cleantech building solutions from 30+ countries, including information on alternatives to concrete, HVAC, energy efficiency solutions, innovative building materials, water efficiency, waste management and more.

The Cleantech is Cool Portal is one of the latest engaging projects from Earthshot, a Los Angeles-based 501c3 founded in 2021 by cleantech veterans Mark Bernstein and Bob Wyman.

Earthshot brings together leading practitioners in the fields of environment, energy, and gaming in order to create engaging and immersive multimedia and gaming experiences focused on inspiring climate action.

“The most important steps that business leaders can take to combat climate change are often the simplest,” Said Mark Bernstein, Co-founder of Earthshot. “While making old buildings more energy efficient isn’t as sexy as filling our roads with electric cars or building wind turbines in the ocean, the small steps that businesses can take to improve energy efficiency and sustainability can add up to make a huge difference, both in advancing new technologies and reducing the cost of adoption for everyone.”

“Ubuntoo developed our GreenHouse Platform with the idea of bringing innovators and professionals together to accelerate sustainable economic growth,” Said Ubuntoo Co-founder Venkatesh Kini. “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Earthshot to power the launch of the Cleantech is Cool Portal. As the first partnership-driven public portal featured on our platform, Cleantech is Cool is providing a vital resource to business leaders looking for clear solutions to improving energy efficiencies and reach their sustainability goals.”

Ubuntoo is a global environmental solutions platform that helps organizations achieve their sustainability goals faster. The company was co-founded by Peter Schelstraete, former Global Head of Digital Assets for Coca-Cola, and Venkatesh Kini, former President of India and Southwest Asia operations for Coca-Cola. Through their digital platform, Ubuntoo helps some of the world’s largest and most successful companies discover and partner with sustainable innovations around the world. Leading brands such as The Clorox Company, Target, Henkel, Mondelēz International, Inc., and Converse rely on Ubuntoo to connect and discover partners, solutions, and ideas for their environment plans.

About Earthshot

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Earthshot is 501c3 non-profit focused on inspiring climate action through the development of engaging and immersive multimedia and gaming experiences. Founded in 2021 by cleantech industry veterans Bob Wyman and Mark Bernstein, Eathshot is a collaborative effort among many experienced practitioners in the fields of environment, energy, and gaming.

To learn more, visit: https://www.earthshot.us

About Ubuntoo

Ubuntoo helps make eco-friendly business a reality for Fortune 500 companies with its global environmental solutions platform. The AI-driven platform can be likened to a “matchmaker” service that connects organizations with a broad range of vetted sustainability solutions and experts and also offers curated sustainability knowledge and news. The Ubuntoo community includes 30,000 innovators, academicians, scientists, and corporate professionals from over 150 countries. For more information about Ubuntoo, visit https://ubuntoo.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

