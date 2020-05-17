Eased Roo-Strictions: Kangaroos Mark Loosened Lockdown With Hop Among Cars in South Australia

A group of kangaroos celebrated the easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions with a trip into town on May 16 – hopping among traffic on the main street of Millicent, South Australia. Henry Walshaw captured this video of the four kangaroos weaving from one side of George Street to the other as cars slow to let them pass through the town. In a Facebook post accompanying the video, one local media outlet said: “Back in the outdoors, it seems all South Australians are taking advantage of lifted roo-strictions this weekend.” South Australia’s restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus were relaxed on May 11, with regional travel permitted and cafes and restaurants able to serve up 10 patrons in outdoor areas. Credit: Henry Walshaw via Storyful

Source link