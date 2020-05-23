Easing pets out of work-from-home life

news, local-news,

As lockdown restrictions start to ease, employees who have been working from home may be back at the office before they know it. This could come as a surprise to their pets, who have become used to having their best friend around all of the time. Kelly McKenzie is a vet at the Mowbray Veterinary Clinic. Is she concerned some pets could have a difficult time adjusting to normal life when restrictions end? “Big time,” she said. “Especially with dogs, they’ve been hanging out with their owners 24/7 and now they’re owners aren’t there any more, and they could just lose it. Cats are actually having the opposite problem, they’re losing it having their owners at home.” “I think we’ll have a lot of dogs coming in with separation anxiety issues that will probably need medicating.” She recommended keeping dogs distracted when you go back to work by using Kong toys with peanut butter and treats inside that take them a long time to get out, burying treats in a sandpit, or walking dogs twice a day. Work hasn’t slowed down at the Mowbray Veterinary Clinic. Dr McKenzie said a side effect of owners spending a lot more time patting their pets was that they had been noticing irregularities like lumps, moles, or grazes that would have otherwise gone undetected. IN OTHER NEWS: PETstock vet Dr Sasha Nefedova has compiled some expert tips to aide pet parents with the process of returning to work and spending less time with their animals: Monitor symptoms of anxiety: Symptoms of anxiety in pets include trembling, licking of lips, pacing, increased drooling or salivation, shaking or a decrease in appetite. Allocate alone time: Establishing a strong daily routine will ensure your pet can have a sense of safe familiarity when you return to the office. While working at home, it is recommended that you physically distance yourself from your pet for at least an hour twice a day. Placing your dog or cat in a quiet room away from you and your workspace, or in the backyard, will help make the transition to your sudden absence much easier on them. Daily exercise: While you’re are at home, ensure you’re taking your dog out for a walk before or after each workday. Keeping walks to before or after work will help establish a routine that they are familiar with when you return to your workplace, rather than expecting a walk at lunchtime. Toys: Enrichment toys such as Kong’s or food puzzles will keep your pet busy for hours and offer a sense of comfort. Giving your dog a ‘job’ to do will keep them mentally stimulated and help manage their anxiety or boredom.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/1dd6f001-1946-4b2d-8d8c-625206926c8a.jpg/r0_206_6016_3605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg