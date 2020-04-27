East Bengal signs Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Cavin Lobo

East Bengal continues to consolidate its squad ahead of the new season as roped in three players on Monday.

The I-League club signed midfielder Sehnaj Singh, who has featured in eight matches for ATK in ISL 2019-20, and winger Bikash Jairu, who had an impressive showing with the Kolkata giant before making the switch to Jamshedpur FC in 2017.

RELATED|

East Bengal ropes in Balwant Singh from ATK





East Bengal also acquired seasoned midfielder Cavin Lobo from Punjab FC. Earlier this month, the Red and Gold squad had signed ATK forward Balwant Singh and Iranian winger Omid Singh.

READ |

Quess parts ways with East Bengal citing COVID-19 pandemic





On Sunday, following the premature conclusion of the Indian football season by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) owing to the prevalent coronavirus pandemic, Quess East Bengal, announced its dissolution applying a Force Majeure clause.

QEB CEO, Sanjit Sen, issued a letter to the players (2019-2020 season) announcing that Quess Corp Limited, which so far had the majority stake in the team, was making a premature cessation of its professional contract.