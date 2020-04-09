Easter 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Status for friends and family

This year, Easter falls on April 12. On Easter, Jesus Christ came back from the dead on the third day after being buried at the Calvary. Also known as Easter Sunday, Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, it is celebrated after a period of 40 days of fasting, penance and prayer, which is called Lent.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday come before Easter, which is referred to as Easter Tridium. Popular symbols associated with Easter are Easter eggs, Easter lamb, Easter lilies, Easter bunnies and Easter candles.

On the occasion of Easter, here are some wishes which you can send to friends and family:

Here’s wishing you and your family Happy Easter.

Easter is a day of hope. Believe in Jesus Christ and whatever you wish for shall be granted to you.

Easter is a day of renewal. May this Easter bring good fortune for you and your family.

Feel refreshed with the love of God this Easter.

We must rejoice, as the saviour of the world has risen. Happy Easter!

May the spirit of the Lord be with you. Happy Easter to you and your family.

May your life be filled with happiness this Easter.

While celebrating Easter, remember the love which Jesus had for all mankind.

May God’s divine light always show you the correct path in life. Happy Easter.

“I Am The Resurrection And The Life. He Who Believes In Me, Though He May Die, He Shall Live. And Whoever Believes And Lives In Me Shall Never Die”- John 11: 25- 26

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” – John 3:16

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter