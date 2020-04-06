Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy Deemed ‘Essential Workers’ in New Zealand

Around the world, billions are staying home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, except for medical personnel, police officers, pharmacists, grocery store workers and others who have been deemed essential workers in many places.

In New Zealand, that list grew by two after the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced on Monday that the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy were considered essential workers, too.

“As you can imagine, at this time, of course, they are going to be particularly quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies,” Ms. Ardern said, injecting levity into a serious situation and seeking to soothe anxious children yearning to head outdoors to play.

Ms. Ardern on March 24 asked New Zealanders to remain at home for a month to stop the spread of the virus. As Easter approaches on Sunday, it appears many countries, as well as states in the United States, will remain under some form of stay-at-home directive for the holiday.