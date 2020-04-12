Easter Sunday sunbathers ignore coronavirus lockdown measures

Britons across the nation are continuing to flout social distancing guidelines as the country tries to control the surge in coronavirus cases which has now hit 84,279.

With temperatures soaring to 73F in parts of the UK today, sun-soaked parks and beaches were once again filling up with people flouting lockdown rules by sunbathing – as councils were forced to shut cemeteries to stop Easter mourners gathering to lay flowers.

Today shocking pictures revealed sunbathers lounging in London’s Victoria Park, which only reopened its gates yesterday after being closed for two weeks to deter those breaching the government’s social distancing measures, sunbathing in Battersea Park and gathering at Beachy Head in East Sussex.

Meanwhile in Torquay, a family were caught by police and fined for driving nearly 200 miles to go fishing, despite restrictions in place due to coronavirus, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.

As the nation continues to grapple with the rising death toll, which has now hit 10,612, today cyclists were seen embarking on rides of up to 200 miles organised by social-fitness app Strava, which tracks cycling and running exercises.

In other acts of continuing defiance, one covidiot on a dirt bike was filmed goading a cycling policeman chasing him in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on Friday afternoon.

The scenes come after police officers were forced to stage an intervention after a huge house party overflowing with lockdown rebels sprung up at a property in Stockton, Durham.

Around two dozen officers were required to attend, along with four paramedics as the illegal gathering spiralled out of control.

Despite politicians and nurses repeatedly pleading with the country to stay indoors and protect the NHS, the spring heatwave has seen a small group of people, now being referred to online as #Covidiots, continue to ignore advice.

As temperatures reached up to 70F in Brighton this group of young men in coats had to be moved off the beach on Sunday afternoon after police spotted the loiterers

In Weymouth in Dorset police officers stopped to talk to a couple who were out on Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus lockdown

Walkers and cyclists are having trouble obeying the two metre social distancing rule while walking along the canal path at Hertford Union canal in London on Sunday

Earlier this week Oliver Dowden said people expecting to go away for Easter would need to stay indoors. Despite numerous warnings some people were still trying to go on holidays, as this caravener appears to be in West Lothian, Blackburn, on Sunday

On Saturday, police were forced to stage an intervention after a huge house party overflowing with lockdown rebels sprung up in Stockton in Teeside

Elsewhere in Victoria Park, Easter Sunday was making it difficult for people to stay two metres apart and joggers were seen running topless in the park alongside walkers

Police in Southampton were out moving people along who may be loitering in local parks, people have continued to flock to parks over the Easter weekend due to the sunny weather

Around 30,000 British fitness fanatics joined a month-long challenge organised by social-fitness app Strava, which tracks cycling and running exercises (Pictured: cyclists in Hyde Park today)

Sunbathers are starting to gather on the grass at Battersea Park, including this relaxing reader who had stopped after riding his bike to the London park on Sunday morning. NHS nurses and doctors have repeatedly pleaded with the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary

Families can be seen out exercising next to the towpath in a busy Putney, London, on the afternoon of Easter Sunday

This group could be seen sitting in the sun on top of Primrose Hill on Sunday morning. Groups are not allowed to gather outside, unless they were all from the same household. The public has repeatedly been told not to meet with friends and family during the global pandemic, as Britain tries to slow the spread of the killer disease

Police are out patrolling parks and open spaces once again on Sunday as people head out to enjoy the spring sunshine. More than 1.5million people have been infected with coronavirus to date worldwide and Britain hopes is the lockdown measures will slow the spread of the disease

Dog walkers joined people on their daily exercise routine in Hyde Park, London, but with many visiting the park, social distancing guidelines became difficult to obey in certain hotspots of activity

Rain is putting the dampeners on visitors to Hyde Park this afternoon after a day of walkers, joggers, cyclists and sunbathers all heading to the London park

In a sunny Victoria Park, London, one people continues to flout the government’s social distancing guidelines

An officer watches people in London’s Victoria Park as the nation sees temperatures rise and people continue to flock to the city’s attractions

Today sunbathers were seen walking through Victoria Park in London to enjoy the sunshine despite being in lockdown

Meanwhile people were seek walking and cycling along Hertford Union canal in London, Britain, despite social distancing measures

One dirt bike rider was seen leading a police officer around a field and taunting him in Huddersfield in another example of continuing defiance against the lockdown rules

Sunbathers walk through the capital’s Victoria Park despite the government’s lockdown measures as temperatures spike to 73F

Police officers keep watch at Victoria Park in London as crowds of people continues to flock to the capital’s parks

A group of people enjoy the sunshine in London’s Victoria Park despite the government’s social distancing measures in place

Meanwhile in Bushy Park, cyclists were seen enjoying the sunshine despite the social distancing measures still in place

With the south of England getting most of Britain’s warm weather, Hyde Park in London had its share of sunbathers on Sunday afternoon

Police spoke to the driver towing the caravan after spotting it on the road in West Lothian, Blackburn on Easter Sunday

A jogger passes in the background as police try to move along two men who were relaxing under the shade of a tree in Southampton on Easter Sunday

Barbecue linked to fire on moorland in Derbyshire Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to two fires on moorland on Friday evening. Firefighters now believe the fire in Woodhead was started by a barbecue left by people flouting lockdown rules A fire which raged across moorland in Derbyshire on Friday may have been started by a barbecue – despite the country being in a state of lockdown for three weeks. On Friday two fires started in moorland in Derbyshire, both of which were started intentionally, police believe. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Paul Hawker said: ‘Clearly the stay at home message isn’t getting through to some people and once again it’s devastating to see fires burning on the moors. ‘Moorland fires cause untold damage to the landscape and local wildlife and while crews are tied up responding to such fires, they aren’t available to attend potentially life risk emergencies. ‘At a time when we are all coming together to play our part in supporting the NHS and other key workers, saving lives and generally doing what we can to get through this pandemic, the thought of someone deliberately starting such a fire is despicable. ‘The advice is quite simple, stay at home.’ Detective Inspector Toby Fawcett-Greaves of Derbyshire Constabulary said the fire at Woodhead is thought to have been caused by a BBQ which got out of control. He said: ‘Flouting the guidelines puts not only yourselves at risk, but also those who are here to keep you safe. A number of officers and firefighters were deployed to this incident, one which was clearly avoidable. ‘We are following a number of lines of enquiry to identify those responsible. ‘I would ask local communities to remain vigilant and I encourage anyone with information that could help us with our investigation to contact us on 101. ‘Please remember, stay at home, save lives and protect our NHS.’

These people, wearing jeans and t-shirts, were relaxing in Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon. The public has been warned only to go to parks for their one-hour of permitted daily exercise

Another sunbather chills out in the grounds of Battersea Park on a warm Easter Sunday morning in London

People are still heading to Beachy Head in Eastbourne on Sunday. People are allowed to go out for a walk as part of their daily exercise for a single hour

When can I leave the house during the coronavirus lockdown? There are four key circumstances in which people can leave the home: 1) Shopping for basic essentials, which should be done as infrequently as possible. 2) To exercise, no more than once a day. 3) Any medical reason, such as attending a hospital appointment or to provide care for a vulnerable person. 4) To travel to and from work, but only if you cannot work from home. CAN I EXERCISE WITH OTHERS? Only with members of your own household. So you could go for a run with your partner or a walk with your children. But you should not meet up with friends for a kickabout or a jog. WHAT ABOUT GOING TO THE PARK? Parks are still open – for now. But people must stay away from others. Ministers were horrified by pictures of packed parks and beaches last weekend so they are carefully monitoring their use. Places within parks where people could congregate have been closed – including playgrounds, outdoor gyms and tennis courts. But wider parklands have been kept open. CAN I USE MY ALLOTMENT? Yes. Ministers have confirmed using allotments counts as exercise – and they form a good space for social distancing if people stick to their own plot. CAN I GO FOR A BIKE RIDE? Yes. Bike shops have been given permission to stay open and cycling counts as a form of exercise. It is also a lower-risk form of commuting for key workers than getting on a bus or train. But people should not go for a ride with friends – if you are using it as a leisure activity only do so with someone from your own household CAN I WALK MY DOG? Yes. Dog walking is permitted as part of the one form of exercise people can take a day. Households with two or more people can take it in turns to walk their dog so the family pet is given more than one walk a day.

Another group is seen lounging on the grass in Battersea Park on Easter Sunday. People have been advised to stay two metres apart and not to see any friends or family, in a bid to try and stop Covid-19 spreading around the country

A family can be seen walking along the beach in Eastbourne for a Sunday morning stroll. Beaches are looking emptier this morning following recent weekends when the public took it upon themselves to ignore social distancing rules and head outside to enjoy the sun

These dog walkers walk alongside the pond in Southampton and past a police officer patrolling for anyone who may be breaking lockdown rules

People have been told not to go for a bike ride with friends, if you’re doing it for exercise in a group it should only be with people in the same household. Members of the public have also been advised to stay two metres apart, as this group appears to be trying to do in Battersea Park on Sunday

Battersea Park in south west London was filling up with people jogging, walking and cycling on Sunday morning. Government advice states people are allowed to head out for one hour’s exercise a day, but some people have been taking advantage of the daily allowance

One scuba diver was caught fishing underneath Brighton Palace Pier on Saturday night, while sunbathers are still heading to Lambeth Park on Sunday morning

Cyclists take a break in Battersea Park on Sunday morning. Britain is coming to the end of its third week of lockdown today, but people continue to flout guidelines set out by the PM Boris Johnson to stay indoors

Council workers in Greenwich have already to tell people to stop sunbathing at Oxleas Woods in south east London on Sunday morning. It follows a similar spat of revellers heading to parks on Saturday to take advantage of the unseasonable sunshine

PCSOs were out on Brighton’s seafront on Sunday morning as they prepare to spend their shifts keeping an eye out for anyone flouting lockdown rules. The beach was left almost totally empty on Sunday as Britons begin to accept lockdown rules

Eastbourne beach on the south coast is deserted this morning (Sunday) as Britons listen to advice to stay indoors and stop the spread of Covid-19

A cyclist rides a bike along an empty road near Beachy Head, close to Eastbourne, on Sunday morning. While a minority of people continue to ignore lockdown rules, the public is generally adhering to government guidelines to stay indoors except for essential travel

In Southampton these two were tossing an American Football back and forth as they stayed a prescribed distance apart, appearing to fully comply with social distancing guidelines, if they’re from the same household

Police probe second home-owners sending suitcases of belongings by COURIER to rural retreats to avoid being stopped at police checkpoints – as yet more covidiots take to the roads in campervans in breach of lockdown

By William Cole for MailOnline

Second home-owners flouting the coronavirus lockdown are posting their luggage through couriers in an attempt to avoid police.

Rural crime teams have reported investigating delivery vans carrying suitcases filled with clothes through police checkpoints, so that if families are stopped enroute they will not be found with them.

It comes as furious villagers have demanded second home owners leave small communities which have been ‘inundated’ since the coronavirus lockdown.

And a family were caught by police and fined for driving nearly 200 miles to go fishing, despite restrictions in place due to coronavirus.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the family from London was discovered near Torquay at roughly 5am today.

Control room supervisor Mike Newton said they were fined and ‘escorted out of Devon’, adding: ‘I shall refrain from further comment.’

Pictures have today showed officers continuing to crack down on rule breakers, including stopping campervans on the road in Blackburn, West Lothian.

Road blocks have been set up on popular routes to North Wales to keep tourists and irregular residents away by checking their cars.

Police stop cars at check point in Rhos on Sea, North Wales yesterday as the nation remains on lockdown amid the coronavirus

But taking to social media, the force revealed they have been looking into reports of couriers taking their luggage ahead of them.

‘Unbelievably we are investigating reports that people are sending their suitcases via courier with their clothes to holiday homes in Wales!’ said the Rural Crime Team.

‘So if they get stopped enroute they are not found with them Surely people aren’t that selfish and cunning…are they? #StayHomeSaveLives.’

One person replied to the tweet, saying: ‘We’ve seen a number of suitcases through our delivery system Recently. It’s not a coincidence I’m sure.’

The seafront road and parking at West Bay in Dorset was closed to prevent visitors on a hot day during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown over the Easter Weekend

The Daily Post reported that they were approached by a local man who made the initial claims.

‘This sums up the arrogance of a portion of second home owners,’ he said.

‘A delivery driver said he was very busy today delivering suitcases to Aberdyfi.

‘He (the driver) couldn’t understand it when he left his depot this morning and then clicked as he delivered the first pair of five suitcase deliveries… to second homes.’

North Wales Police has said it is now investigating the matter.

Brass neck of the MAMILs flouting exercise rules: More than 30,000 sign up to long-distance cycling challenge with some routes up to 200 MILES – as surgeon warns they could end up in hospital next to a coronavirus victim if they fall off

By Faith Ridler for MailOnline

Cyclists are embarking on rides of up to 200 miles as they take part in long-distance challenges amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Around 30,000 British fitness fanatics have joined a month-long challenge organised by social-fitness app Strava, which tracks cycling and running exercises.

The distance challenge, which takes place from April 1 to April 30, asks participants across the globe to cycle a total of 777 miles.

Pictured: A cyclist wears a face mask and a high-vis jacket as he rides through Bushy Park in London on Easter Sunday

A cyclist on Clapham Common in south London the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Cyclists in Hyde Park, London ahead of the Easter weekend amid the country’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Pictured: Cyclists and joggers in Regent’s Park, London on April 4 as the UK continued in lockdown

Pictured: People ride bikes in Hyde Park, London, during lockdown on Easter weekend as the nation welcomes tempertures of 73F

Almost 100 cyclists were averaging around 50 miles per day just nine days into the challenge, the Sunday Times reported.

Other Britons, including a cyclist from Nottingham, had beaten the target by April 12, with 1,267 miles logged to their account according to Strava data.

Tim Matthews, a trauma surgeon from Cardiff, has warned those embarking on bike rides they could end up on a hospital ward next to a coronavirus patient if they hurt themselves.

Mr Matthews added he is ‘greatly perturbed’ to ‘regularly see “pelotons” of Lycra-clad cyclists on my way to and from work.’

‘Do you realise that if you have an injury you’re putting yourself at additional risk if you need to come to hospital,’ he said. ‘At the very least you might have to attend a fracture clinic, which means joining a waiting room of other injured patients, perhaps on several occasions.

‘Worse still, you might need an operation, as was the case today. I can tell you that operating, fully clad in PPE, with unfamiliar staff, in a different operating theatre is an enormous additional challenge to what can be a complex surgery in any case.

‘You may contract COVID from the patient next to you. Your call, but my recommendation is order a turbo trainer or go out for a run.’

Other Britons, including a cyclist from Nottingham, had beaten the target by April 12, with 1,267 miles logged to their account according to Strava data. Pictured are cyclists in St James’s Park

Tim Matthews, a trauma surgeon from Cardiff, has warned those embarking on bike rides they could end up on a hospital ward next to a coronavirus patient if they hurt themselves

It is likely many cyclists involved in the Strava challenge have been riding alone, and so abiding by the government’s lockdown measures, with others competing on exercise bikes at home before logging their miles on the app.

However, some are reportedly still riding in large groups.

Last Saturday, dozens of ‘Middle-Aged Men in Lycra’ (MAMILs) ignored the Government’s Covid-19 lockdown rules to ride their bicycles together in Regent’s Park, London.

Police have stepped up patrols and road checks over the bank holiday weekend as they warned would-be day-trippers to stay away from beauty spots – as the country prepares to enter its fourth week of coronavirus lockdown on Easter Monday.

Tim Matthews (pictured) said: ‘As a trauma surgeon in Cardiff I am greatly perturbed to regularly see “pelotons” of Lycra-clad cyclists on my journey to and from work’

According to Strava data, one cyclist, who is based in Swinton, rode for seven hours and 40 minutes on a 121-mile round trip to Much Wenlock, Shropshire on Wednesday

He later embarked on another 115-mile trip on Saturday, amid glorious sunshine and temperatures of 79F (26C) over the Easter weekend

The strict lockdown measures, which were announced on March 23, were put in place in an effort to keep people inside and halt the spread of the virus, which has killed 9,875 amid 78,991 cases in the UK.

But despite rules banning public gatherings and asking Britons to stay at home, police have been forced to break up beach barbecues and dozens of house parties over recent weeks.

Duncan Dollmore, head of campaigns at Cycling UK, said: ‘This isn’t the time for people to be attempting challenges or seeing how many miles they can rack up.’

Others have criticised cyclists for allegedly flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.

One man said on Facebook: ‘I go out very early to avoid these idiots! Not only putting themselves at risk but all those they come into contact with.

‘This virus doesn’t take prisoners it is deadly! You are putting many NHS staff at risk by your selfishness.

‘Boris, make laws to stop these foolish people, heavy fines for the worst offenders and on the spot tickets!’

North Yorkshire Police said today government measures ‘make it clear cyclists need to practice social distancing and should only ride alone or with people from the same house hold,’ Stray FM reported.

‘Please remember that, as our officers are out on patrol ensuring people follow these rules.’

Most cyclists are not flouting coronavirus lockdown rules, as Britons are permitted to exercise once per day, though the government has urged people to ‘stay local’.

According to Strava data, one cyclist, who is based in Swinton, rode for seven hours and 40 minutes on a 121-mile round trip to Much Wenlock, Shropshire on Wednesday.

He later embarked on another 115-mile trip on Saturday, amid glorious sunshine and temperatures of 79F (26C) over the Easter weekend.

On March 26, three days into the lockdown, the same cyclist rode for 11 hours and 40 minutes on a 211-mile round trip.

Britain will enter its fourth week of coronavirus lockdown on Easter Monday, with strict measures banning Britons from leaving the house unless buying essentials, heading to work as a ‘key worker’, or for ‘any medical need.’

People are also permitted to take part in ‘one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.’

Though there are no specific rules for how long a person should exercise per day, Michael Gove told Andrew Marr last month: ‘I would have thought that for most people a walk of up to an hour or a run of 30 minutes or a cycle ride, depending on their level of fitness is appropriate.’

The Strava website says: ‘Your safety and health, and that of the people around you, are of paramount importance – that’s always been our point of view and remains so now.

‘If local government and health officials are asking you to change your way of being active, please follow their instructions to the letter, both for your well-being and your community’s.

‘If you feel that taking a break from being active would benefit you or those you love, please do. We’ll see you on the other side of that break when you’re ready.’

Dozens of police crash covidiot house party and chase off mob of revellers flouting lockdown on Easter weekend

By Danny Gallagher for MailOnline

Police were forced to stage an intervention after a huge house party overflowing with lockdown rebels sprung up on Saturday night.

Selfish party-goers showed a complete disregard for the Government’s coronavirus safety measures by gathering in large numbers and packing into a house in Stockton, Durham.

Around two dozen officers were required to attend, along with four paramedics as the illegal gathering spiralled out of control.

The youths showed scant regard for the current Covid-19 crisis which the UK finds itself embroiled in, with many fleeing the scene upon the arrival of the officers while the remainder were immediately instructed to go home.

Strict Government requests to stay indoors and not congregate during the long bank holiday weekend were swiftly ignored as the events were said to rapidly escalate.

Police were forced to stage an intervention after a huge house party overflowing with lockdown rebels sprung up in Stockton

Police were called to the property in Hardwick, Stockton, Teesdise, after reports of a house party on Saturday

Pictures reveal the volume of police and medical staff needed to attend the party, despite resources up and down the country being stretched by the coronavirus crisis

The blue glow of emergency lights bathed the residential street as police promptly ended the reckless scenes, with the party having started around 9pm.

One man was said to have been arrested while another person refused medical treatment from paramedics.

Images from the police intervention appeared to show a young man on the floor outside the property surrounded by medical staff, who otherwise had been giving their time on the frontline tackling the pandemic.

An eyewitness told the Mirror: ‘The rest were chased away and asked to go back into their homes. Around 20 officers and four paramedics were on scene.’

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: ‘We got a call about 9.15pm from the police to help assess a patient. On our arrival the patient refused treatment, so we left.’

Around two dozen officers were required to attend, along with four paramedics as the illegal gathering spiralled out of control

Emergency lockdown regulations have now been drafted into UK law, stating clearly that people should only leave the house for essential activity, such as grocery shopping or one instance of daily exercise.

The news of the party in the north east comes as the latest in a series of rule flouting seen up and down Britain, as Easter bank holiday brought scorching temperatures.

Over the weekend parks and beaches were once again filling up with people flouting lockdown rules by sunbathing despite clear instruction otherwise.

Many councils have now also been forced to shut cemeteries to stop Easter mourners gathering to lay flowers.

Shocking pictures have shown sunbathers lounging on the grass around London including Battersea Park and other famous sun-soaking spots, as police and community support officers pleaded with individuals to get back indoors and play their small part to assist in fighting the crisis.

Away from London, beaches are far quieter than normal Bank Holiday weekend, but a minority continue to head out for walks along the shore. It comes after the coastguard was called out to a scuba diver who was caught fishing under Brighton Pier on Saturday night.

Politicians and nurses have repeatedly pleaded with the country to stay indoors and protect the NHS, but the spring heat wave has seen a small group of people, now being referred to online as #Covidiots, ignoring advice.

The latest figures from Easter Sunday say there have been 84,279 coronavirus cases reported in the UK and at least 10,612 deaths.

On Sunday Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the NHS nurses and doctors who saved his life with a special mention to the two medics who stood by his bedside for 48 hours when ‘things could have gone either way.’

Mr Johnson spent the last week in St Thomas’s Hospital – including three nights in intensive care – being treated for the virus.

Shortly after he was discharged the Prime Minister released a video thanking the medical professionals who aided his recovery.

Specifically he thanked a group of nurses in the video released this afternoon, he said: ‘I am going to forget some names, so forgive me, but I want to thank Po Ling and Shannon and Emily and Angel and Connie and Becky and Rachael and Nicky and Ann.

Adding special mention for two health care staff who ‘stood by my bedside for 48 hours’, he said: ‘They are Jenny from New Zealand – Invercargill on the South Island to be exact – and Luis from Portugal – near Porto.’

‘Come on big fella, you’ve nearly got me’: Moment covidiot on dirt bike taunts cycling policeman chasing him around field for breaching lockdown

By Amelia Wynne for MailOnline

This is the moment a covidiot on a dirt bike goads a cycling policeman chasing him for breaching lockdown.

The rider can be seen leading the officer around a field and taunting him as he struggles to get close.

It’s understood the footage was filmed last Friday afternoon in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. It comes as more shocking pictures emerge of people flouting lockdown rules on Easter Sunday.

The man on the motorbike can be heard saying: ‘Come on…nearly, f*****g hell

The rider (right) can be seen leading the police officer (left) around a field and taunting him as he struggles to get close. It is believed the incident was filmed in Huddersfield

‘Come on big fella, you are going to do it. You’re so close, you’ve nearly got me.’

But he then circles back pretending to stop before speeding off again.

He adds: ‘Oh you’re so close yet so far. You’ve got it in you. Look at you, you are knackered.’

Referring to his motorbike he adds: ‘Get yourself one of these lad. Come on lad. Get those legs pumping.’

The rider was slammed by locals as he ignored Government guidelines not to leave the house unless for essential work, shopping or exercise

The video – posted by Luke New – has gone viral after being shared 24,000 times and attracting 10,000 comments.

The rider was slammed by locals as he ignored Government guidelines not to leave the house unless for essential work, shopping or exercise.

Jamie Auty said: ‘What a waste of oxygen.’

Brish Macpherson added: ‘Blokes got no chance.’

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.

The footage has been shared during a weekend when people have continue to ignore lockdown rules set out by the government nearly three weeks ago.

Parks and beaches are once again filling up with people flouting lockdown rules by sunbathing – as councils have been forced to shut cemeteries to stop Easter mourners gathering to lay flowers

Revellers are returning to Beachy Head after groups were seen standing on the edge of the cliff in the sunshine on Saturday.

Politicians and nurses have repeatedly pleaded with the country to stay indoors and protect the NHS, but the spring heat wave has seen a small group of people, now being referred to online as #Covidiots, ignoring advice.

As of yesterday there were 78,991 coronavirus cases reported in the UK and at least 9,875 deaths.