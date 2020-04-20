Easy desserts to make in lockdown

You don’t need a long list of ingredients to make something truly dessert-worthy. We’ve gathered together some after-dinner treats that just need a handful of ingredients.

1. 5-INGREDIENT TIM-TAMINGTON SLICE

Add just a few ingredients to a packet cake mix for surprisingly spectacular results.

2. GOLDEN SYRUP APPLE DOUGHNUTS

Using bought doughnuts, you can prep and cook this eye-catching dessert in only 10 minutes.

3. FIVE-INGREDIENT PLUM TART

This beautiful plum tart needs just five ingredients.

4. FOUR-INGREDIENT CHEESECAKE

A super-easy dessert that only requires four ingredients, this cheesecake is sure to become one of your favourite recipes.

5. SIX INGREDIENT LAMINGTON WREATH WITH BERRY CREAM

With only six supermarket ingredients you won’t believe how easy it is to create this stunning budget-friendly Christmas dessert.

6. FOUR-INGREDIENT PIE MAKER BANANA BREAD MUFFINS

One Kmart pie maker, four ingredients, 12 banana bread muffins – it doesn’t get much easier than this!

7. HASSELBACK APPLES

Use up pantry staples to create this wow dessert.

8. FIVE INGREDIENT RASPBERRY LEMONADE SCONES

With only five ingredients, these easy baked raspberry and lemonade scones are the ultimate afternoon sweet treat.

9. TWO INGREDIENT BANANA SOFT SERVE

Want to know how to make vegan banana ice-cream? All you need is two ingredients, one step and a food processor. Plus, check out our flavour variations in the notes section.

Combine Nutella, dark chocolate and hazelnuts to make these irresistible brownies.

11. FOUR INGREDIENT APRICOT MACAROONS

Your only need four ingredients to make these super easy macaroons, perfect for entertaining or an after-dinner treat.

12. FIVE INGREDIENT MINI CHOCOLATE AND BERRY TRIFLES

Solve your dinner party dilemmas with this fabulous 10 minute chocolate dessert.

13. FOUR INGREDIENT UPSIDE-DOWN GOLDEN SYRUP CHEESECAKES

With only four ingredients, these mini upside-down golden syrup cheesecakes prove that sometimes less is best.

14. THREE INGREDIENT CREME BRULEE FLOWERS

Looking for a quick and easy dessert? Try our pretty creme brulee flowers made with just three ingredients!

15. FIVE INGREDIENT COCONUT CHIA PUDDING

Impress your family and friends with these delicious coconut and chia puddings topped with sticky mandarins and strawberries.

16. FOUR-INGREDIENT MARS BAR MALLOW FUDGE

The sum of yum! A little kitchen know-how + a few baking shortcuts = simple sweets. Start this recipe the day before.

17. THE THREE INGREDIENT CAKE THAT’LL BLOW YOUR MIND

Part cheesecake, part decadent white chocolate cake, 100 per cent amazing. With only three ingredients this is certain to become your new favourite dessert.

18. FIVE-INGREDIENT LEMON CHEESECAKE POKE CAKE

Love lemon? Try this twist on a classic lemon cake using a packet mix.

19. THREE-INGREDIENT SALTED CARAMEL COOKIE CUPS

Wow your guests with our easiest-ever dessert cups.

20. FOUR-INGREDIENT CHOCOLATE MOCHA MOUSSE CAKE

Within 25 minutes, this easy chocolate mousse cake dessert will be ready to pop in the fridge to set.

21. WHITE CHOCOLATE, CUSTARD AND RASPBERRY DESSERTS

You only need four ingredients and fifteen minutes to make this sublime dessert.

Wow! You only need four ingredients to make this super chewy caramel peanut slice.

With just five ingredients (and a pinch of salt), these choc-crackle peanut butter cups are quick, easy, fun and totally irresistible.

Using bought sponge, you can assemble this pretty layered dessert in just 10 minutes.

Spicy and fragrant, hot toddy pears are the perfect winter dessert.

A dessert in five minutes? Why not?! The whole clan will love dipping into this.

Over-ripe bananas are perfect for this family-friendly tray bake dessert.

28. TRIPLE-DECKER HEDGEHOG SLICE

Give this classic bake sale favourite a try. Made with layers of chocolate and biscuits … what’s not to love?

This cheat’s no-bake dessert uses a store-bought sponge cake and a few extra ingredients including lemon curd, pineapple, passionfruit and coconut to create instant wow!

