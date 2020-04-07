Easy Pizza Burger Casserole – Beauty Cooks Kisses

My Easy Pizza Burger Casserole is a simple and delicious dinner solution that you will have the family immediately rushing to the table just from how good it smells. With its hearty bounty of meat and oozing, melted cheese over spaghetti sauce on a cooked macaroni base that forms almost a soft crust, the taste is on the order of the pizza without the hard crust.

I love casseroles of all sorts since you throw everything in one pan before transferring to your oven. For this recipe, you don’t even need to add extra herbs just salt. What can be easier about a casserole dinner that you can forget about until you’re practically ready to eat. This type of main dish is especially convenient when you’re busy or have the entire family home with you.

I don’t know how your family is holding up through these difficult days of home confinement due to this pandemic, but I have been cooking and baking more than usual to get the family involved as a way to bond while also learning valuable food preparation skills creating recipes together. You may be surprised at how easily even the young can pick up basic skills that can last them through their lifetime.

My Easy Pizza Burger Casserole recipe makes enough to feed six to eight people. I like to reheat this for another meal. I just add more spaghetti sauce and sometimes extra cooked macaroni to stretch it. You can also add more chopped vegetables like fresh sliced mushrooms or green peppers to incorporate to make the dish go further while giving it a slight flavor twist.

Another way to use leftovers from this Easy Pizza Burger Casserole is using some in an omelette, topping over pizza, stuff into a homemade calzone or a bun like a sloppy joe sandwich.

If your family loves the taste of pepperoni pizza, you must try my Pizza Casserole recipe. It is simply the best if you have pepperoni in the house. I also have a few different pizza recipes that are very good so check them out as well.

Take care and I hope that you give my recipe a try.

Easy Pizza Burger Casserole Recipe

8-oz. elbow macaroni

1 quart spaghetti sauce

1 egg

1 teaspoon of salt

½ cups of milk

3 tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese

1 lb. of ground beef or ground turkey

½ cups of onion, finely chopped

8-oz. of Mozzarella cheese

3 tablespoons of olive oil

Cook and drain your macaroni.

On another burner, brown the ground beef or ground turkey in the olive oil and drain off excess grease before adding the chopped onion. Continue frying until the onions are golden brown. Set aside.

Beat milk, egg, salt, and one tablespoon of the grated Parmesan cheese.

Blend the egg mixture with the cooked macaroni and spread into a well-greased 11 x 13″ baking pan.

Pour the spaghetti sauce over the macaroni. Add the ground beef and fried onions before topping with the grated Mozzarella cheese and remaining two tablespoons of Parmesan cheese over top.

Cover the filled baking pan with aluminum foil and place in a 350-degree oven for about 30-35 minutes depending on how your oven is regulated.

ENJOY!

