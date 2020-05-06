Easy-to-make sweet treats that will impress mom on Mother’s Day

Suddenly, we have become a nation of bakers. But if you look back at our history, you’ll see America has always been elbows deep in dough, from crusty New England pies and classic Amish cinnamon rolls to the signature cakes of the South.

To help families celebrate mom this Sunday with a slice of something sweet and moist and gooey, we asked longtime Sonoma County baker Jenny Malicki to share a few recipes for the family to bake together, including her signature Cinnamon Rolls, a two-day recipe well worth the wait.

“It’s a really nice tradition for families,” she said of the sweet rolls. “Moms can get up and make them with their kids. My daughter Ruby and I always have them on Christmas morning.”

Malicki, who has worked at several high-end restaurants in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, is currently baking up a storm at Americana Restaurant in Railroad Square, which was only open for two weeks in March when the shelter-in-place order forced it to shut its doors.

Americana owners Ryan and Samantha Ramey, who also own Estero Cafe in Valley Ford, quickly pivoted to once-a-week take-out on Fridays, with a changing a la carte menu that includes Malicki’s housemade granola, pies, cookies, marmalades and jam, plus shiny loaves of Japanese milk bread, perfect for sandwiches.

Although the cinnamon rolls may take a while to perfect, their light texture and not-too-sweet dough — similar to the kanelbulle of Sweden, where the cinnamon roll is believed to have originated — make them absolutely addicting.

“If you love to eat them, you’ll keep at it,” Malicki said. “It’s something your family will appreciate every time you make them.”

If you want to try to bake something a little easier, Malicki suggested a simple Almond Tea Cake that only requires a food processor and an oven.

“The recipe came from the original ‘The Fannie Farmer Cookbook,’” she said. “It’s a good snacking cake. You can eat it any time of day.”

The key to the short, moist cake is to source a good quality almond paste and find some fresh, locally-grown strawberries to serve on the side.

“I buy my almond paste from Andy’s in Sebastopol,” she said. “Their paste is super buttery, soft and not too sweet.”

Her recipe for Lemon Posset is super-easy, with only three ingredients: cream, sugar and lemon juice, although it may require supervision for young bakers since it expands as you bring it to a hard boil.

“It’s a British pudding and very, very easy to make,” she said. “You boil heavy cream and sugar and pour in fresh citrus juice, then cool and refrigerate.”

Malicki likes to serve the pudding in small Mason jars, then top them with blackberries and a dollop of whipped cream. You could also sprinkle on some homemade granola for a delicious breakfast parfait.

The to-go menu from Americana, which changes every week, can be found at squareup.com/store/americana. Americana is at 205 Fifth St. in Railroad Square.

hhhhhh

The following recipes are from Jenny Malicki, baker at Americana restaurant in Santa Rosa.

Malicki starts these cinnamon rolls the day before serving, then lets the dough proof overnight in the refrigerator.