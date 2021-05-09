easyPDF – merges PDF files – splits PDF documents – adds and deletes pages – PDF editing software compatible with Windows 10, 8 , 7



Price: $14.99

(as of May 09,2021 11:48:06 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Merging PDF files has never been easier



With only a few mouse clicks you can edit the structure of your PDF files fast and easily.

✔ Merge PDF files comfortably

With drag and drop you can add PDF files and merge them easily.

✔ Remove single pages

Delete unnecessary pages from a PDF document.

✔ Merge pages from multiple PDF files into one PDF

Create your individual PDF document and add single pages to an empty document.

System requirements:

Compatible with Win 10, 8.1, 7

32 and 64 Bit System

This slim PDF tool focusses on what you really need

With easyPDF really anyone who can use a mouse can do these things completely intuitively with just a few clicks! The program has been designed to be easy to use, so users don’t have to click through complicated menus to get results. You can import your documents either by clicking “import” by simply dragging and dropping them into the application and have them be ready for editing immediately.

Why need this program?

These days, PDF files have become indispensable. Thanks to their universally recognised format, they can be viewed without problems on any operating system and even mobile devices. It’s no wonder PDF files are the most used file type in everyday life and almost everyone has to work with them on a regular basis.

Sometimes PDF documents consist of hundreds of pages (e.g. PDF e-books). You might need to extract one or two chapters and send it to someone else for review. In addition, this tool comes in handy if you need to delete certain pages that you do not want anyone else to read. Or maybe you need to rearrange the page order of your document? Not a problem!

Joining PDF files can be very easy

In a convenient two-column interface you can easily create a new PDF file from several documents, or you can only merge the pages you really need. In order to keep track of the different PDF files you’re working with, each one is uniquely colour-coded. This makes it really easy to see at a glance which document any given page originated from.

The product features at a glance

Merge multiple PDF filesCreate a new document from several PDF pagesAdd and delete pages from PDF documentsRearrange the order of your pagesVery easy operation via drag & dropProcesse an unlimited number of PDF files

Split one PDF document into two or more

Add or remove single pages

Change the page order of your PDF document

PDF editor software compatible with Win 10, 8.1, 7 (32 and 64 Bit System)





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

