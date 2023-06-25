EcoFlow Empowers Bangladesh's Sustainable Future with Advanced Solar Technology

ecoflow.com

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is now introducing its portable power products in Bangladesh, aiming to provide reliable and renewable power solutions to local individuals and families.

EcoFlow offers a large range of portable power stations, including EcoFlow DELTA series and EcoFlow RIVER series, catering to different power needs in both indoor and outdoor scenarios. From 288Wh to 3.6kWh, EcoFlow’s portable power stations can provide you grad-and-go power when camping and hours of peace-of-mind at home during unexpected power outages.

Pairing with its own brand’s solar panels, EcoFlow portable power stations become an excellent solution for harnessing and storing solar power, making them a compelling option for solar energy utilization. Here are five reasons WHY EcoFlow solar products are the best solution for solar power usage and storage:

Industry-leading Solar Conversion: Made from highly efficient monocrystalline cells, EcoFlow solar panels has an excellent efficiency rating of 21%-23.4%, allowing users to charge faster than using similar-sized panels.

Compatibility with EcoFlow Product Ecosystem: EcoFlow ‘s solar panels enable perfect compatibility with its own portable power stations, like ‘DELTA’ and ‘RIVER’ series, ensuring optimized charging speed with high energy transfer efficiency to storage the solar power.

Portable and Versatile Solution: The specially designed solar panels from EcoFlow feature lightweight, foldable and easy to transport, enabling users to set up their solar panel wherever they need.

Energy Storage and Power Backup: Combined with solar panels, EcoFlow ‘s portable power stations offer efficient energy storage capabilities and ensure uninterrupted access to electricity, enhancing energy resilience and reducing dependence on the grid.

Eco-Friendly and Silent Operation: By utilizing EcoFlow's solar panels and power stations, customers contribute to reducing carbon emissions and environmental pollution.

EcoFlow is delighted to introduce its products and services to local users in Bangladesh, empowering them with reliable and trusted power solutions to overcome the unstable energy supply and unexpected situations.

EcoFlow products are available at ‘https://zprogadgets.com/‘ in Bangladesh, and if you are interested in becoming an EcoFlow business partner and want to explore more, please contact to sales.rest@ecoflow.com .

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, in the outdoors and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

