EcoFlow, the Power Energy Technology Company Ready to Offer Energy Solution to Bangladesh

SEOUL, South Korea, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, the technology company established in 2017 specializing in portable power solutions and clean energy, is ready to offer innovative and sustainable energy solutions for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been under tough conditions with unstable electricity supplies in past, like power outages or load balancing have frequently occurred from high power demand, inadequate infrastructure, and supply-demand imbalances. EcoFlow‘s portable power solutions can provide various advantages on this with two products.

‘EcoFlow RIVER Series‘ and ‘EcoFlow Delta Series’ provide portable power recreation. ‘EcoFlow RIVER Series‘ provides more portable power for outdoor activities, ‘EcoFlow Delta Series‘ provides high power capacities ranging from 1260 Wh to 15kWh and suitable for large sized home appliances. EcoFlow provides six core technology system in below.

1. Lithium-ion battery technology: EcoFlow new generations of products parenting with LFP battery, which means high energy density, long cycle life and low self-discharge rates, providing reliable and durable power.

2. X-Stream: This core technology of EcoFlow, brings to world fastest portable power station. Unlike any other portable power station, this only works with a simple charging cable and provide fast and safe charging method every time, most of the products can be recharged within 1 hour from 0%-80%.

3. X-Boost: It features an intelligent voltage control that marginally reduces voltage, allowing you to power devices with a lower-rated inverter, giving you more less.

4. Maximum Power Point Tracking Solar Charging System: Users leverage renewable solar energy and charge power stations even in power-free environments.

5. Advanced Battery Management System: This intelligent battery management system monitors and balances battery cells to protect against over-charging, over-discharging and short circuits, and ensures temperature control and optimal performance and safety of battery packs.

6. User-friendly control and monitoring system: This system provides an intuitive user interface, including LCD displays and mobile apps (Download EcoFlow on app store), to allow users to monitor battery health cycle, power consumption and charging progress.

EcoFlow products are available at ‘https://zprogadgets.com/‘ in Bangladesh, and if anyone interested in becoming an EcoFlow business partner and want to explore more, please contact to via email to sales.rest@ecoflow.com .

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, in the outdoors and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

