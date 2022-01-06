Ecomobi marks the brilliant milestones, becoming the leading affiliate platform in Southeast Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Facing the severe economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecomobi is a prominent startup in the affiliate market named in the “golden table” with unbelievable achievements: More than 17 million successful orders, the total GMV is 170 million USD in 2021, GMV Indonesia alone reaches 42 million USD while Thailand market reaches 45 million USD. Also this year, the Ecomobi Social Selling Platform welcomed the entry of 89,000 new content creators across 5 Southeast Asian countries. In which, Indonesia with 25,000 new content creators and Thailand reached 27,000.

Affiliate Marketing is defined as a form of Marketing based on efficiency. Affiliate marketing is a process in which an affiliate/ content creators (KOL/KOC) will promote a business’s products, services via their social media such as Facebook/ Instagram/ Tiktok and etc, and receive a commission if the affiliate achieves sale or conversion such as click on link product. With the Ecomobi Affiliate program, KOL, Influencer can easily get passive income by just make qualified creative content to attract followers.

Strong growth in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted distribution channels and offline retail businesses. In order to “survive”, businesses must adapt flexibly, prioritize online purchasing activities, intensify marketing promotion on e-commerce platform. With widespread influence and ability to convince consumers to buy, content creators (KOL, KOC) have become the potential sale partners of all businesses in this era on all social media platforms from Facebook, Youtube, Instagram to TikTok.

“Ecomobi owns an ecosystem of more than 2,000 brand partners across Southeast Asia with more than 90 million products, diverse campaigns, and attractive commissions. We bring the highest value to KOL, KOC in the market with our innovative technology platform, automated catering and trendy business model. Ecomobi’s direction for content creators is to lead them to become brand’s business ambassadors. Only in the last 3 months of 2021, The Ecomobi Social Selling Platform system received more than 12,000 new registrations from Indonesia and more than 13,000 new registrations from ThaiLand, accounting for nearly 50% of the total number of new registrations to Ecomobi in Southeast Asia (51,000 times), double the growth compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 7 times higher than in the first half of the year 2021,” Mr. Truong Cong Thanh – CEO of Ecomobi shared.

The fourth quarter of 2021 also witnessed many records in terms of the number of sales and orders continuously broken. More than 142 million visits to Ecomobi website, more than 5.9 million orders and 60 million USD in revenue. The last month of 2021 is also the first month that Ecomobi surpassed the milestone of more than 2.2 million orders in just 30 days. This is an extremely important milestone, confirming the strong growth of the leading affiliate platform for the content creator communities in Southeast Asia.

Moving forward into new journey in 2022 with breakthrough technologies

A brilliant 2021 has ended, promising a 2022 with new breakthroughs. Sharing about the plan in 2022, Ecomobi CEO – Mr. Truong Cong Thanh said: “In 2022, Ecomobi will launch a completely new technology platform. This platform not only supports KOL, KOC to increase income from Affiliate marketing, or receive Booking from brands, etc. but also opens other ways to make money online from their own followers on social network. Ecomobi’s mission is to help content creators realize their limitless potential, generate income from each person’s passion and strengths.”

In the near future, Ecomobi will focus on developing other potential e-commerce markets such as Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, and developing KOL and KOC networks in the role of social seller of the brand. The brand will be a springboard to help Ecomobi reach new milestones. In the new year 2022, Ecomobi will also focus on investing in quality human resources in each market so that content creators can receive the best support and training.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a strong blow, causing many start-ups to “leave the game”. Knowing how to seize opportunities and transform in a timely manner is the factor that helps Ecomobi Social Selling Platform become a bright spot on the start-up map with outstanding growth rate.

The goal in 2022, Ecomobi Social Selling Platform will be able to automatically serve more than 150,000 KOLs and KOCs across the whole Southeast Asia based on a strong technology platform and a new business model coming soon.

