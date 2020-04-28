Ed Brown: 90 Day Fiance Star Accused of Sexual Harassment and Assault

These disturbing allegations were made in a recently released videos, and everyone is clamoring for answers.

Now, Ed has been accused of worse — of sexual harassment and assault.

Even Rosemarie has trashed Ed , accusing him of being a fame-seeking liar.

Big Ed Brown has congratulated himself for being the most authentic star in 90 Day Fiance history , to the ire of many fans.

1.

Big Ed Brown is this season’s breakout star

But being talked about a lot is not the same thing as being liked. Ed is a polarizing figure, and fans have a lot of issues with him.

2.

Critics have had a lot to say

For one thing, Ed seems to have let fame go to his head, earning him stern condemnation from numerous other 90 Day Fiance stars, from Tim Malcolm to Larissa Lima and beyond.

3.

Has he been ignoring Prince?

Fans pointed out that Ed, though he was very polite to Rosemarie’s family, seemed more focused on getting alone time with Rosemarie somewhere comfortable than on providing that same comfort for her son. Not a great thing to see from a potential stepfather.

4.

He also seems like a creep

Sorry for putting it bluntly, but from his massive age gap with Rosemarie (Ed is 54; Rosemarie is 23) to the unnerving foot massage, fans are kind of skeeved out.

5.

Was he just looking for an “easy” younger woman?

If the accusation against Ed is true, it might explain why he took an interest in a much younger impoverished woman whose life seems to offer few options.

6.

Even Rosemarie has called him out

In a recent, deleted Instagram Live video, Rosemarie called out Ed for being a liar, for claiming to take care of her and Prince in ways that he did not.

7.

Ed won’t say if they’re still together

But he almost let it slip that they had broken up. Whether he was tricking fans or just speaking before he thought, we don’t know.

8.

Rosemarie has dropped hints of her own

Sharing photos of her cousins while presumably in lockdown could be deliberate, to abide by her non-disclosure agreement with TLC by sharing throwback photos. Or she could be hinting at fans that she’s not with Ed.

9.

All caught up? Good

Because the new accusations leveled against Ed in the past few days are unsettling.

10.

Earlier this month …

A TikTok user named Lordakeet, who also goes by Lolosworld, made a video referring to a sexual harasser who had allegedly harassed her for nine months.

11.

He had moved on to another alleged victim

This time, she writes, in front of “all of America.”

12.

She expressed conflicted feelings

Should she speak out and risk her livelihood, or remain silent while this goes on?

13.

She’s had years of therapy

Which is probably why she felt comfortable casually sharing her story through text bubbles on TikTok, a very popular video app. Therapy teaches healthy coping mechanisms that can, over time, make it easier to discuss trauma.

14.

She wasn’t sure of what to do

Understandably, she wanted to support women while also looking out for her own best interests.

15.

Eventually, she made a decision

In a new TikTok video shared just days ago, Lordakeet decided to reveal her alleged harasser and assaulter.

16.

She emphasized her accusations

Sexual harassment and sexual assault both have many forms, but none of them are good.

17.

She couldn’t remain silent

There is a considerable risk involved in speaking out when you have signed an NDA, which is why many are pushing for laws preventing retaliation against those who have signed them.

18.

This is what she showed viewers next

She identifies Big Ed as her harasser.

19.

In an older video …

Lordakeet also referred, if not by name, to what appears to have been the same incident, writing: “When you realize that creepy man was grooming you for 9 months.” Grooming most often refers to manipulating minors so that they can be preyed upon, but can also refer to a number of other dynamics, including those between adults.

We merged them for your viewing convenience. The filters, music, and text-based accusations left some viewers confused, but it is an unsurprising way for someone to “casually” share their trauma. Especially when that person is a Millennial or Gen Z.

21.

That is horrifying

She did not name specific allegations, but we all know that not everyone is willing to walk strangers step by step through one of the worst events of their lives.

22.

Ed has yet to respond

At least, not publicly. Similarly, TLC did not immediately respond to the video, either.

23.

Does this change anything?

While solid proof and “innocent until proven guilty” are both courtroom rules, not for public opinion, most fans would like to understand how they knew one another (and to see evidence that they have met) before jumping to conclusions.