Eddie Hearn ‘rejected chance to sign Tyson Fury because the Gypsy King was overweight’

Eddie Hearn has revealed his regret about not signing Tyson Fury in 2017, because of his weight issues at the time.

The Matchroom promoter held talks with the Gypsy King seven months before Fury made his return to the ring.

And Hearn has revealed that Fury was the fighter who got away from him, after admitting he felt his weight would prevent his return to the ring.

Eddie Hearn has revealed his regrets over not signing Tyson Fury after a meeting in 2017

Asked which fighter he could have signed but didn’t, Hearn told ‘Doing the Rounds’: I mean you could say Tyson Fury.

‘I had a chance to sign him. I was in Monaco. I think I could have signed him.

‘I didn’t want to give him the fights that he wanted to take at the time, because I thought it was just too much money and the fights weren’t good enough – and I probably should have done it, to be honest with you.

‘I looked at him and I thought, “you ain’t ever going to come back anyway, look at the size of you”, but he surprised everybody and how wrong I was.’

The discussions took place when Fury made a surprise appearance at Derek Chisora’s European title fight with Agit Kabayel in November 2017.

At the time of the discussions, Fury had not fought since his victory over Wladimir Klitchsko to become the heavyweight champion of the world, on November 28, 2015.

Fury proved Hearn wrong making his return to the ring and later becoming world champion

In his time away from the sport, the Gypsy King ballooned to a massive 27st 7Ibs.

But he managed to shed a staggering 8st for his June 2018 comeback fight with Sefer Seferi and a further 1st 4Ibs for his draw with Deontay Wilder in December that year.

Fury’s comeback success proved Hearn wrong, who missed out on the Gypsy King, who is guided by British and American promoters including Frank Warren.

It is hoped Fury will face Anthony Joshua, who Hearn is promoter for, in an unification bout

As well as Fury, Hearn says he would also sign Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis if he had the chance.

Hearn is currently under pressure to match Fury up against a man he does promote, Anthony Joshua, in a unification bout in the future.

It comes after Fury produced the most destructive performance of his boxing career to end Deontay Wilder’s five-year reign as WBC heavyweight world champion in Las Vegas earlier this year.