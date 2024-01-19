Edge Computing Innovations Market Report, Featuring Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, Dell, IBM, ADLINK, Schneider Electric, ClearBlade, EdgeConneX & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –The “Edge Computing Innovations” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report offers an insightful examination of the driving forces that have sparked immense interest in Edge Computing, evidenced by the robust investments from an array of companies seeking to leverage this emergent technology. It is a critical resource for understanding the strategic approaches that major players are adopting to capitalize on the technology’s vast potential across myriad applications.



This report offers a comprehensive overview of Edge Computing, a pivotal domain in the realm of new technologies, innovation, and telecommunications.



What the Edge Computing Market Research Report Includes:

It delves into the factors driving significant interest in this concept within the industry and the lofty expectations associated with its implementation.

It underscores the substantial investments undertaken by numerous companies to harness this technology and enhance their innovations in this sphere.

By examining the entirety of the Edge Computing ecosystem, the report analyses the diverse strategies employed by key players, along with the various potential applications in each scenario.

It also pinpoints the challenges and constraints of this technology, offering a glimpse into forthcoming issues for major corporations.

Finally, the report presents a forecast of anticipated market revenues from 2021 to 2030, distinguishing between regions and types of players, with the aim of providing a forward-looking perspective.

The report provides a forward-looking viewpoint on the Edge Computing marketplace, identifying regional market segments and key industry players poised for substantial growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Definition of Edge Computing

2.1. Definition of Edge Computing

2.2. The main characteristics of Edge Computing

2.3. The different types of Edge Computing

2.4. Edge vs Cloud Computing

2.5. The main Edge Computing initiatives

2.6. Benefits of Edge Computing

2.7. Obstacles to Edge Computing

2.8. The limits of Edge Computing

2.9. Focus on the security aspect of Edge Computing



3. The main applications

3.1. The main markets and technologies driven by Edge Computing

3.2. Cloud gaming

3.3. Autonomous vehicles

3.4. Internet of Things (IoT)

3.5. Smart city

3.6. Industrial IoT (IIoT)



4. The main players in Edge Computing in 2023

4.1. The ecosystem

4.1.1. Market positioning

4.2. Equipment suppliers: Nokia – Ericsson – Huawei

4.3. IT equipment suppliers: Dell – IBM

4.4. Suppliers of industrial solutions: ADLINK – Schneider Electric

4.5. Pure players in Edge hardware: EdgeConneX – Vapor IO – Mutable

4.6. Pure players in Edge software: ClearBlade

4.7. Hyperscalers: AWS – Microsoft Azure – Equinix

4.8. Content delivery networks (CDN): Akamai

4.9. Tower companies: China Tower

4.10. Telecom operators: Orange – Deutsche Telekom



5. Edge Computing technologies

5.1. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

5.2. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

5.3. The role of 5G

5.4. Edge Computing and 6G

5.5. Kubernetes (K8s)



6. Market size

6.1. Growth in connected objects

6.2. Edge Computing revenues by player

6.3. Edge Computing revenues by category

6.4. Additional revenues from the Edge data centre



Companies Mentioned

ABB

ADLINK

Airbus

Akamai

AMD

Apple

Atos

AWS

Bosh

Bouygues Telecom

Cellnex

ClearBlade

China mobile

China Tower

Cisco

Crown Castle

Dell

Deutche Telecom

EdgeConnex

Edgio

Ericsson

Equinix

Foghorn

Google

Hewlett Packard

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Limelight

Metroedge

Microsoft

MobiledgeX

Mutable

Nokia

Nvidia

Orange

OVH

Saguna

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Sony

Telefonica

Vapor IO

Vodafone

Volkswagen

ZTE

