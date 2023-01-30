Edgewell Personal Care Unveils Together We Care, its New Community Impact Program for Volunteering and Matching Teammate Gifts

Partnering With Benevity, a Corporate Purpose Software Company, the Program Will Empower Teammates Through Volunteering and Making Investments in Organizations of Their Choosing

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced the launch of Together We Care, a new community impact program that includes teammate matching gifts and volunteering, powered by Benevity, the leader in global corporate purpose software. Through this new initiative, Edgewell will match monetary teammate donations within the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico for up to $5,000, per calendar year, per employee to non-profit causes of their choosing that aligns with Edgewell’s giving guidelines. The platform will provide new opportunities for volunteerism and serve as a platform for cultural and environmental education and awareness.

Furthering Edgewell’s Purpose, Values and Behaviors, this program will effectively support the company’s ongoing cultural transformation through an enhanced commitment to its people and communities. By expanding the company’s impact program, Together We Care will directly serve one of Edgewell’s core values of being a ‘people first’ organization. With this program launch, the company aims to encourage charitable giving and teammate volunteerism to support communities with a focus on caring for Edgewell’s people and the planet.

Edgewell Personal Care’s Global Sustainability Vice President, Amy Knight stated, “At Edgewell we are dedicated to empowering our teammates across the organization. We are thrilled to be expanding and enhancing our community impact program to better support causes that resonate with our teammates’ interests. By partnering with Benevity, we are also now able to provide our organization with new and exciting opportunities to be more active in our communities, beyond just charitable giving. I am so proud that our deep commitment to being a people first company and our strong collaborative culture has brought to fruition this exciting new program”.

Benevity provides its services to some of the world’s most iconic brands to manage their community investments, drive DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging) and engage their teammates through supporting the causes they care about. To date, Benevity’s clients and their people have donated more than $10 billion and volunteered over 46 million hours to support 326,000 nonprofits worldwide. With Benevity, Edgewell will be able to easily launch campaigns and communicate regionally to teammates to raise awareness for specific causes and initiatives that will help people, the planet and local communities.

The company continues to work diligently toward its ambitious 2030 commitments, as outlined in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, which serves as a roadmap to ensure Edgewell remains sustainable and responsible for generations to come. The launch of Together we Care, plays a key role in Edgewell’s sustainability commitments to its people and communities, as outlined in its annual Sustainability Report.

To learn more about Edgewell Personal Care’s culture please visit Edgewell.com/pages/our-culture.

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell’s Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company’s ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men’s shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women’s shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; Fieldtrip™ skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

About Benevity

Benevity, a certified B Corporation, is the leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $10 billion in donations and 46 million hours of volunteering time to support 326,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 770,000 positive actions and awarded 1.2 million grants worth $12 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-personal-care-unveils-together-we-care-its-new-community-impact-program-for-volunteering-and-matching-teammate-gifts-301733852.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

