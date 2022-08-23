Edo Agri Digital Innovation Hub Launches, Hello Tractor Joins

Edo State Government has created a new hub called Edo Agri Digital Innovation Hub, TechEconomy can report.

The new hub, Charles Awanda, Co-Head Edo Agri Hub, aims at creating an ecosystem to promote digital transformation, innovation and climate smart agriculture in Edo State.

The Edo Agri Digital Innovation Hub will be coordinated by Edo State Skills Development Agency and Songhai Labs, but it will involve organizations beyond these two including: farmers organization, startups ecosystems, financial organizations, Research institutions, as well as local and international organizations.

First signatures of the consortium are: Edo state skills Development agency, Songhai Labs, Hello Tractor, Satsure, Farm Crowdy and Ecotutu. Additional Organizations are expected to join the consortium throughout 2022 and beyond.

The long-term perspective of the project will include an expansion to other regions of Nigeria and other African countries.

Hello Tractor joins Edo Agri Digital Innovation Hub

“We are delighted to announce that Hello Tractor is among the first organizations joining the Edo Agri Digital Innovation Hub,” Awanda said in an email to TechEconomy.

“Hello Tractor is expected to work with local organizations in Edo State and deploy its Innovative technology to contribute to the digital transformation of the agriculture sector in Edo State.

"The long-term perspective of the project will include an expansion to other regions of Nigeria and other African countries.