Edtech Platform Propello Donates Solar Eclipse Kits to Over 600 Schools

Kits to include engaging lessons and safety glasses to support educators in preparation for solar eclipse

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Edtech platform Propello is announcing the release of free, inquiry-based science lessons for middle school educators in preparation for the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. These standards-aligned lessons place a heavy emphasis on engagement, offering classroom-ready materials for immediate download.

“We’re thrilled to provide hundreds of educators and students with accessible, hands-on lessons in preparation for Monday’s total solar eclipse,” said Amanda Bratten, Propello VP of Content and Curriculum. “This is what Propello is all about – giving educators the tools to help students build knowledge and understanding through interactive curiosity and engagement.”

Additionally, Propello is donating solar eclipse activity kits to over 600 schools along the path of totality across nine states, from Texas to Maine, ensuring students can safely experience this extraordinary phenomenon firsthand.

“I’m very excited that my students and our community get to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the kids are so excited,” said Camillus Middle School science teacher Carmen Primiano.

“Having partners like Propello supporting science teachers and students provides possibilities for science learning that are engaging and real,” said Brian Kesel, NYSASCD Executive Director.

Propello is an affordable teaching and learning platform that includes hands-on activities and project-based learning that teachers can modify based on the unique needs of their students to create more personalized and engaging learning experiences.

“Propello’s commitment to revolutionizing education underscores its mission to empower educators to take learning to new heights,” said Bratten. “We specialize in educational resources and experiences that engage students in STEM learning, making complex topics like eclipses accessible and exciting.”

The downloadable total solar eclipse lessons for middle school teachers aligned to NGSS standards can be found here and the lessons aligned to TEKS standards can be found here . Additional info about Propello can be found at https://propello.com .

About Propello

Propello is a K-12 teaching and learning platform, intentionally designed by educators for educators that combines high-quality, customizable curriculum with built-in scaffolding and support to propel learning and education forward. The company is on a mission to revolutionize traditional education models by providing advanced, customizable edtech solutions that unlock the full potential of both students and teachers, regardless of their background, budget, location, or unique needs. For more information, visit www.propello.com. Propello is a common law trademark of NE USA, Inc., dba Propello.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-platform-propello-donates-solar-eclipse-kits-to-over-600-schools-302108686.html

SOURCE Propello

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

