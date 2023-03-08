EdTech start-up AwardAssured is the first product certified by 1EdTech to issue OpenBadges 3.0

UK based EdTech start-up AwardAssured is the first product certified by the global education standards body 1EdTech to issue OpenBadges 3.0 and Comprehensive Learner Records 2.0. The new OpenBadges 3.0 and CLR 2.0 standards are a leap forward in technology for the credentialing industry as they are digitally signed to allow the achievements to be shared and instantly verifiable by any 3rd party without returning to the original issuer.

1EdTech has certified UK based EdTech start-up AwardAssured as the first digital credentials platform to support the latest standards for Verifiable Credentials (OpenBadges 3.0 and CLR 2.0). This certification confirms AwardAssured's capability to provide a cutting-edge and comprehensive experience for organizations and individuals who use their platform to issue and manage digital credentials.

Digital badging (OpenBadges 3.0) allow organizations to recognize and verify an individual’s skills and achievements in a particular domain. The Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR 2.0), on the other hand, is the new generation of secure and verifiable learning and employment records format supporting all academic and workplace recognition and achievements, including courses, competencies, and skills, and employer-based accomplishments and milestones. 1EdTech – the leading standards organization in the education technology space describes the CLR 2.0 standard as “transformative in its potential across education and workforce.”

The new OpenBadges 3.0 and CLR 2.0 standards are a leap forward in technology for the credentialing industry. When combined with Decentralized Identities (DIDs), these new standards improve portability and learner data privacy by expanding the usage of cryptographic proofs/signatures.

“We are delighted to be certified to the latest 1EdTech standards for OpenBadges and Comprehensive Learner Records,” said Chris Booth, CEO of AwardAssured. “This certification reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver for our customers the leading platform for managing and promoting their digital credentials.”

AwardAssured, an EdTech start-up based in the UK, has built an industry leading platform that simplifies the adoption of Verifiable Credentials. Institutions, Employers, and Training Providers can issue Verifiable Credentials to their learners to indicate progress through a course or curriculum and recognize the completion of an achievement. Verifiable Credentials can include badges, diplomas, certificates, and assessment results. The credentials are digitally signed to allow the achievements to be shared and instantly verifiable by any 3rd party without returning to the original issuer. Learners use a learning wallet to collect and store all their achievements. Learners can share their accomplishments as evidence of their skills and ongoing learning. By being the first organization certified to these standards, AwardAssured can offer organizations a powerful platform for recognizing, verifying, and promoting the skills and achievements of their learners.

