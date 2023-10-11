Education Apps Market is to grow by USD 124.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Babbel GmbH, and many more – Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The education apps market is estimated to grow by USD 124.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.61%. The education apps market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer education apps market are Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Babbel GmbH, BenchPrep, Blackboard Inc., BrainPOP, Coursera Inc., Duolingo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Epic Creations Inc., Hologo World Inc., Khan Academy Inc., Lumos Labs, MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Age of Learning Inc. – The company offers education apps such as My Reading Academy.

The company offers education apps such as My Reading Academy. Alphabet Inc. – The company offers education apps such as Google Classroom.

The company offers education apps such as Google Classroom. Babbel GmbH – The company offers education apps such as the Babbel app.

The company offers education apps such as the Babbel app.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

APAC is projected to contribute 41% by 2027. The growth in the number of consumers, more awareness about education applications such as apps for smartphones, increased internet penetration, rising emphasis on technology by universities, and favorable government initiatives have all contributed to this. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Growing government initiatives

Growing government initiatives Key Trend – Growing focus on wearable technology

– Growing focus on wearable technology Major Challenges – Data security issues

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into higher education and pre-k-12. The market share growth by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. A number of educational apps have emerged as a result of technological developments, including Augmented and Virtual Reality, in particular for students who seek to pursue studies related to health sciences and engineering that require an intensive learning experience. Furthermore, the inclusion of educational applications is becoming an integral part of their marketing strategy for colleges and universities, particularly from developed regions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Education Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.61% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

