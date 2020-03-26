Education Dept. Hits Penn State Again for Sexual Misconduct Procedures

WASHINGTON — The Education Department announced Thursday that it had ordered Pennsylvania State University to make significant changes to the way it investigates complaints of sexual misconduct after a recent investigation found the school continued to mishandle cases years after the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

The agreement requires the university to review and revise its policies and processes for handling complaints filed under Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender discrimination, including sexual harassment. It also requires the university to provide remedies to individuals whose complaints were mishandled; it must also revise its record-keeping practices and report to the department’s Office for Civil Rights how it processes complaints for the current and upcoming school years.

The resolution concludes an investigation started under the Obama administration in 2014, after the 2012 conviction of Mr. Sandusky, a college football coach who was found guilty of sexually assaulting 10 boys.

The Obama administration fined the university $2.4 million for failing to report the offenses as required by the federal crime disclosure law, known as the Clery Act. Education officials found during that investigation that the university “had significant information even before Sandusky’s indictment that he was a danger to the university community,” the department said.