Education Icon Awards 2023 organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

CHANDIGARH, India, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kiteskraft Productions LLP celebrated teaching excellence through Education Icon Awards on 23nd September, 2023. The conference was honored by Ms. Faizi Khan, Mr. Theerath Ram, Mr. Sudeep Cheriyan and Ms. Soamya Arora. Education Icon Awards recognize the dedication, innovation and commitment demonstrated by the Education profession. It was a sensational celebration recognizing the hard work and perseverance of educators.

The objective of the conference is to create a synergy of great minds to transform education for the common good. The award acknowledges outstanding achievements in the education sector and applauds the efforts of educators who have pushed themselves the extra mile.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO’s, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

KitesKraft Productions LLP recognize the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar’s Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Team Kiteskraft Productions on the behalf of Education Icon Awards congratulates the meritorious recipients of the award and wishes them success in their upcoming ventures.

Education Icon Awards 2023 Winner List –





Nikhil Agarwal Dr. Shashikant Singh Baudh ( Founder & CEO ) Board of Ucchtar Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal, Delhi Dr. SANTANU GHOSH TIAKHALA SANGTAM Geetha Bennet C SWETA VISHNOI Amitosh Kumar ( The ARC School ) Principal Dr. Parminder Kaur Mander ( Pioneer Convent School, Gajjan Majra ) PHULMANTI NAGESIA Dr. S Arivudai Nambi Dr. Ashok Kumar Jha Somenath Dasgupta KUKUDALA ANJANEYULU Mrs. Vineetha Anil Ankit Dixit Dr. Vinita Rajesh Sippy Dr. Saumen Chakrabarti Dr. Manpreet Kaur SUHAS MUKHERJEE Dr. Kishore Kumar Oza Mrs. Archna Ahirwar Mahadasyam Tiruvangalajyothi Rohit Pratap Singh Dr. Ravi Kumar Mathur Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao Dr. Vijay Pratap Singh Mrs. Chhotu Kumari Kumawat KAVITA AGGARWAL Ms. Swati Vaze Mrs. Jyoti Bhatnagar Dr. Monali Hitendra Sharma Prof. Dr. Sachin Ashok Pishawikar Dr. Soojey Ramchandra Deshpande Mrs. Sangeeta Ghosh ( Sangeeta’s Lets Learn Academy ) G. Yasmeen Imtiaz Ms. Varsha Sharma Dr. ASHISH GUPTA Geetha Venkatesh Iyer Dr. Archana Chauhan ( Cambridge Montessori School ) Smt.L.B.Joshi English High School & Jr. College, Kalher Reshmi Laha Chakraborty Kirti Tandon DEBAJYOTI SARKAR SUJIT KUMAR PRADHAN Ms. Priyanka Kathait Prof. SUNITA BHARGAVA Dr. JAI PRAKASH SHARMA Ramakrishna Rajagopala Dr. Jagdish Naik Ms. Archana Rai Prof. Sandeep Shrivastava Vimala. B Sabeena Ansari ( International School of Design, Sanpada ) Prof. Appala Anuradha Rupal Desai Mr. Ritenkumar Suryakant Patel Prof. Jeba Chitra Dr. Badri Narayan Adhikari Ms. Chaitalee Pravin Logwiz Institute of Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd, Chennai Dr. Zamarrud Ansari Dr. Alpana Dey Kabiguru Integrated Public School Kates Preschool Dr. Sajidullah S Khan Civilianz Mr. Joy Mukhopadhyay Chandni Kaur Kohli Dr. SHRADDHA UPADHYAY Mohandas Warrier Mrs. Vrinda Sachin Kulkarni Ravneesh Khurana ( Little Soldier Jr. High School ) Nitu Pandit Bavdekar Introtallent Private Limited Dr. Padma Hariharan HARVINDER MATHUR Rupali Mahendra Abhang Mrs. Sarita Gomez Meenu Goyal Dr. Bhawna Mittal Dr. Tapasi Bhattacharya Dr. Anindya Dutta Olive Garden Kindergarten Jaswant Kr Sah ( Little Edupark ) SANTHI. C Rajinder Singh Dr. Sapna Gupta Prof. Avradeep Ganguly Dr. Pradyumna Chaudhuri Dr. Prof. Smriti G Solomon Nithya Rajesh Kanna ( STEM- SMART ENLIVEN MEMORY ) Divya Gandhi Ranjeet Kaur Dhruvika Parekh Dr. Rakesh Bhargava, Pro- President, RNB Global University, Bikaner Mangalagowri Nagaraju Dr. S C Pandey Sharmistha Das Vivek Sharma Dr. Vithoba Tukaram Tale , JSPMS Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Pune Sonali Monalisa SDGI GLOBAL UNIVERSITY Fedrick Smith Rajeev Kumar Dubey, MD MBA, Professor, Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Hemansh Gadde Mr. Prabhu V P Dr. Syed Areeb Ahmad Introtallent Private Limited Introtallent Private Limited CHANDRALEKHA J Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra Mr. Rama Shankar Singh Dr. R.V. Sampath Kumar R. Karuppaiah Mrs. Chindhu Ramesh Namitha Rixon Ashok Matcha Dr. Manju Singh Thakur Mrs. Mousumie Acharya Dr. Ch. Bhavya Sree Akbar Edu World LLP Akbar Study Abroad Dr. Rudrayya M Hiremath Prof. Ansari Yakub Zafar Abid, MMANTC Mansoora Malegaon Nashik, Maharashtra Sudarshan Sabat High-Tech Research Academy BHAGWAN ASARAM DHANAGE Sachinkumar Natwarbhai Parmar Saheb Choudhury Dr. Shikha Gupta VISHAL SHAH T.N. Patel PTC, Surat, Gujarat Dr. Luxita Sharma Seema Wahi Mukherjee ( SWM Enterprises ) Pinnacle Public School Mrs. Vanita Mansukhani D. Manoj Dr. Priyanka Joshi Ankur Tharwan Doddi Veerabhadrarao Ms. Zoe Giselle Robbins Paresh Kumar Harshadbhai Rajgor Amrita International Vidyalayam Dr. Swapnil Laxman Lahudkar Dr. Debanshu Chatterjee Dr. Shailaja Kheni Mohammed Rafiuddin ( HIITMS ACADEMY ) Dr. Nidhi Asati Rohini Rohit Gurung ST. MARK’S WORLD SCHOOL Dr. Sanjay Ishwardasji Kamble Kasturi Usha Axiom Academy Dr. Uday Mhatre PARADISE E.M SCHOOL, MANDIA ( Raju Uddin ) Tamilselvi R Meera Sundaram Dr. Dini Chandran C S Rasika Dixit Hatolkar Brahmanand Tiwari Manjusha Dr. Sumbul Samreen Pallavi Deshpande Arun Kumar Tripathi Dr. Sandeep Shrivastava Prof. Narendra Prakash Kaushik Dr. Sasmita Patel Dr. Mohuya Byabartta Kar J Rajesh Parshotam Bhatti Archana Pathak Dr. Majid Bashir Mulla Dr. BISWAJIT BARMAN Abhilash O S ( IGNITE THRISSUR ) Avinash Kawarsing Naik ( MUKTAI CLASSES ) Dr. Bhavna Bajpai Dr. Yashbant Mohanty Dogra Prof. Sukanta Kumar Baral Dr. Ashwini Mandar Kshirsagar Bhawna Solanki Mrs. Simran Sinha Dr. Rashmi Gupta Shubha. S Preetham M RAJESH. P P AIMS HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL OF SCIENCE, SAMBALPUR Lakshmi G Nair Gayatri Devi Abhishek Kumar DR. UMAKANTA PANI Dr. Venkata Sreenivasa Rao Nallamothu Sreeraj G Pai Mr. Sudheer Acharya Sanket Shikhar UMA JALAN Seema Venugopal Dr. Binod Kumar Choudhary Rita Jitendra Singh Chauhan Dr. Kshitij Kumar Dr. Periasamy Pradeep Ravichandran Prof. Ashish Maan Roopa Aravamudhan Ms. Shivani Pannu Dr. Mallikarjun R Patil Amruta Ghone, Director of Mentorchamp Pvt. Ltd. Indeed Inspiring Infotech, Mr. Kushal Sharma- Founder K. JOSE GEO PRABHAKAR UPADHYAY Priyanka Raval Dr. Vihar Rajendra Bidwai Dr. Uppuluri Varuna Naga Venkata Arjun TRIGBOON TECHNOLOGIES LLP Prof. Anubha Mishra Mr. Vinod Prabhakar Amrutkar Dr. Susan Sam Manjri Malhotra Prof. Dipak Saha ( Institute of Engineering & Management-Kolkata ) Dr. Latika Bhatia SRI. SHIRISH BANSAL

Kiteskraft congratulate everyone and wish them well in their future endeavors!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Education Icon Awards –

https://educationiconawards.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219321/Education_Icon_Awards_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/education-icon-awards-2023-organized-by-kiteskraft-productions-llp-301936853.html

